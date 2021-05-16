Preservationists want the Greenville City Council to approve a rule that will prevent the demolition of neglected houses or other buildings.
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission last month adopted a resolution requesting the council approve an ordinance that would eliminate the demolition of a designated historic landmark — or any building or structure in a designated historic district — due to neglect.
The resolution stated that without an ordinance, property owners are able to neglect structures until demolition is the only remedy.
Councilman Rick Smiley requested the item be placed on the city council’s Thursday agenda.
“I was thinking it would be an opportunity to hear a presentation in what HPC is interested in here but I’m told that may be a move too quick,” Smiley said.
Myron Caspar, a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, spoke about a “nice old house” that once stood at the corner of Holly and Fourth streets in the College View neighborhood.
“Over the years this house was slowly being allowed to go to wrack and ruin … and eventually it was demolished. If this ordinance had been in effect this house might could have been saved,” Caspar said.
“If you take a walk in College View, particularly between Fourth and Fifth streets, one can find many similar houses that are looking like they could use some protection this ordinance could provide.”
Smiley’s mother, Candace Pearce, vice chairman of the commission, and two other commission members also spoke in support of the proposed ordinance.
Smiley made a motion to have city staff work with commission members to create a presentation on what the commission wants to accomplish.
He said the presentation should be given in June.
The council unanimously approved his motion.
Monday meeting
The council will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Monday to hold a virtual meeting to vote on the following public hearing items:
- Request to annex 1.58 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue southwest of Frog Level Road.
- Rezone nearly 1.49 acres at the northwestern corner of Diamond Drive and Sapphire Court from unoffensive industry to heavy commercial.
- Rezone nearly 2.4 acres between Dickinson Avenue and Southwest Greenville Boulevard and west of Williams Road from residential-agricultural to residential high-density multi-family.
- Designate the Flanagan-Wagner House, 903 E. Fifth St., as a local historic landmark. The State Historic Preservation Office said the house has special significance and integrity because it’s an intact example of early 20th century Tudor Revival architecture and because it was home to the Flanagan family who were, “responsible for commercial and civic activity that had profound effects on the city’s early 20th century growth.”
- Public hearing on the 2021-22 annual action plan for the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership efforts to fund owner-occupied home rehabilitation, public service, down payment assistance and new construction.
- A request to remove language requiring 10,000 square feet of retail sales and/or nonresidential uses from the rules governing the construction of dormitory-style housing in the urban core overlay district.