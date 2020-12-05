Farmville's post office will be named for the late Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. now that legislation has been signed by President Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy submitted legislation to rename the facility, 3703 N. Main St., shortly after winning the special election to fill Jones’ unexpired term as North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District representative.
A ceremony had been planned to name the facility in March but efforts were delayed by the pandemic.
“Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr. was not only my predecessor, he was my friend and mentor as well. It was very fitting that the first legislation I introduced as a member of Congress be in his honor,” Murphy said Friday.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation on Feb. 5 and the Senate passed it on Nov. 18, five days after Murphy and the state’s congressional delegation wrote a letter to Senate leadership requesting the passage of legislation renaming post offices for Jones and the late civil rights leader Julius L. Chambers be approved.
“The lack of further action of these bills in the Senate is disheartening given the overwhelming support of the bills in the House and our delegation,” the letter said. “Members across the political spectrum, and our collective constituents, are eager to see these bills passed before the end of Congress.”
The president also signed the Chambers’ bill.
Jones, a Farmville native, died Feb. 10, 2019, after struggling with health problems including a broken hip. He had been sworn in to his 13th term in Congress a month earlier.
He is remembered for his independence, routinely voting against budget agreements supported by Republicans and Democrats because they relied on deficit spending.
He also became known for publicly announcing his regret for voting to support war in Iraq in the early 2000s. He wrote hundreds of letters to the families of service members killed in the war.
“Congressman Jones faithfully served eastern North Carolinians for 24 years before tragically passing away after a brief illness in early 2019. His sacrificial service to his constituents will always be dearly remembered," Murphy said.
“His name will now rightly be visible for all to see in his hometown of Farmville to honor his public service for generations to come. I thank my North Carolina colleagues in Congress for unanimously supporting this bill to honor an exceptional public servant.”
A spokesman for Murphy said the congressman’s office is working with the U.S. Postal Service to determine when Jones’ name will be placed on the post office.
Murphy’s office had planned a ceremony before the COVID-19 outbreak, but the pandemic, along with the amount of time it took the Senate to pass the legislation, canceled those plans.
Murphy’s spokesman said the timing of a new ceremony will depend on when the physical renaming takes place.