ECU's Joyner Library in on Main Campus off of 10th Street.

 ECU News Services

An exhibition coinciding with national Teacher Appreciation Week at ECU's Joyner Library is highlighting early educators in North Carolina's first town founded by African Americans.

The panel-style exhibit “Angels at the Blackboard” in the Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery focuses on principals and teachers at Princeville School from 1883 through 1964. The primary school was established in 1883 and opened in 1888 to 240 students, according to exhibit curator Saundra Stanley.

