THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA
BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN
DARE DUPLIN GREENE
HYDE JONES LENOIR
MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO
PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACH,
EMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL,
BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL,
ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON,
GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE,
JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO,
MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT,
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL,
PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE,
ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO,
TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW,
WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
Five public schools in Pitt County will start the new school year in August with new principals, including two schools that changed leadership earlier this year.
Bethel and Pactolus schools, which were assigned new principals in January, join J.H. Rose High, Northwest Elementary and G.R. Whitfield schools in welcoming new heads of school in July. Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker announced the new assignments Monday. They include promotions for three assistant principals, along with district leadership appointments for two principals.
Chicod School Assistant Principal Amanda Bailey will serve as new principal at G.R. Whitfield School, North Pitt Assistant Principal Ashley Bell will take over the top duties at Bethel School, and Assistant Principal Nydra Jones will remain at J.H. Rose to take on the principal’s role.
Taimak Willis, a former assistant principal at Elmhurst and South Greenville elementary schools, will return to the district as principal of Northwest Elementary School after serving as a principal in Craven County. Kim Lucas, interim PCS Virtual Academy administrator, will be the new principal at Pactolus. All five are graduates of East Carolina University.
Lucas will replace Sandra Morris, who was Pactolus’ interim principal during the spring semester after Principal Taylor Matkins was moved to E.B. Aycock Middle School in January. Bell will replace Don Marr, who was moved from Aycock to Bethel in January and plans to retire at the end of the current academic year.
Sara English, Northwest’s principal since 2018, will become coordinator of student services and Ashley Wheeler, Whitfield’s principal since 2019, will serve as director of Integrated Academic and Behavior Systems. Darryl Thomas Jr., Rose’s principal since 2021, will be the principal at his alma mater, New Bern High School.
Pitt County Schools made 15 principal changes in the 2022-23 school year affecting Bethel, Pactolus, Aycock, Ayden Elementary, Ayden-Grifton High, Eastern Elementary, Elmhurst, South Central High and H.B. Sugg-Sam D. Bundy Elementary, Ridgewood Elementary and Chicod schools, W.H. Robinson, Wellcome Middle, Falkland and Lakeforest elementary schools. Seven schools — Aycock, Rose, D.H. Conley, Creekside, Wintergreen, Grifton and Stokes — started the 2021-22 school year with new principals.
According to the National Association of Secondary School Principals, school districts across the country are experiencing principal vacancies in addition to a shortage of teachers.
A December 2021 survey from the association showed only about a third of principals “strongly agree” they are satisfied with their positions, representing a drop from 63% in 2019.