Five public schools in Pitt County will start the new school year in August with new principals, including two schools that changed leadership earlier this year.

Bethel and Pactolus schools, which were assigned new principals in January, join J.H. Rose High, Northwest Elementary and G.R. Whitfield schools in welcoming new heads of school in July. Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker announced the new assignments Monday. They include promotions for three assistant principals, along with district leadership appointments for two principals.


