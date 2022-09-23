...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Jayden, 8, and Alaina Godley, 4, enjoy a jeep ride at the PItt County Fair at the Pitt County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The security team initially hired to keep Pitt County Fair-goers safe is now volunteering at the event after an issue with state licensing led to their termination.
Bam Bam Phillips, CEO of Dem Boyz, took to Facebook Friday to clear the air about his unlicensed security company being fired by Pitt County Fair manager Ken Ross. Ross told The Daily Reflector on Thursday that he'd cut Dem Boyz loose after he found out there was an issue with their licensing.
"Dem Boyz have agreed to volunteer free of charge," Phillips posted in part Friday morning. "Yes blame is on me! The company name was not licensed but members of the company consist of ex military, actual (Department of Public Safety) certified individuals as well as state certified individuals! They are not just a bunch of people hired off the street! These individuals actually have years of security experience!"
Phyllis Ross, an executive of the fair, said Friday that Phillips and his team will be working alongside fair staffers to patrol the grounds. They will also work the gate and man a metal detector to prevent any weapons from entering the grounds.
Last year the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported a teenager was found with a concealed, loaded handgun after a fight and that another individual was seen flashing a gun. The fair closed early that Saturday in response, Mrs. Ross said.
After those events Sheriff Paula Dance requested funding for more security at the 2022 fair. The fair declined to contract with the sheriff's office this year and instead hired Dem Boyz, leading to the licensure issue and all-volunteer staff.
Ken Ross on Thursday said there will be 20-30 people working security in total under his direction.
An inquiry was made Thursday to NCDPS about the legality of volunteer security. No response was received.