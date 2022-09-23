092122_gdr_fair-12.jpg

Jayden, 8, and Alaina Godley, 4, enjoy a jeep ride at the PItt County Fair at the Pitt County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

The security team initially hired to keep Pitt County Fair-goers safe is now volunteering at the event after an issue with state licensing led to their termination.

Bam Bam Phillips, CEO of Dem Boyz, took to Facebook Friday to clear the air about his unlicensed security company being fired by Pitt County Fair manager Ken Ross. Ross told The Daily Reflector on Thursday that he'd cut Dem Boyz loose after he found out there was an issue with their licensing.

Phillips

'Bam Bam' Phillips, CEO of Dem Boyz, posted to Facebook to clear the air about recent events involving his company's work at the Pitt County Fair.


