Authorities on Sunday reported one person was killed in a massive fire at the QVC distribution center in Edgecombe County after a body was found inside the structure.
Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans made the announcement at a brief press conference at the East Carolina Ag Center.
“We do want to acknowledge, as I’m sure you have heard, that a body has been found in the facility,” Evans said. “This is a very active and fresh investigation, so there are no more details I can share at this time regarding that.” Evans said he would take no questions.
At a Saturday afternoon news conference, Evans said QVC officials said all of the 300 workers inside the facility had been accounted for. However, authorities had received a call from one family who reported they had not heard from their relative since a break at 1:15 a.m.
His vehicle and belongings were reportedly found in the parking lot. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office later said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old Kevon Ricks has been identified as the worker who died, according to the Associated Press.
A family member said Ricks, who has a 1-year-old child, had worked at QVC for only three weeks, according a social media post.
Fire broke out at the 1.2 million-square-foot facility about 2 a.m. Saturday. State and federal investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed about 75 percent of the facility.
About 2,000 people are out of work less than a week before Christmas.
Evans said local officials had been in communications with QVC corporate officials in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and they were marshaling crews to come to Edgecombe County and set up operations so that they could be face-to-face with employees to determine their needs and what could be done to assist them.
Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted Sunday he was “saddened by the loss of life” during the fire.
“I’ve been in contact with local and state officials about that tragedy and taking steps to help families hurt by the loss of more than 2,000 jobs,” he posted.
Evans estimates the fire destroyed at least 70 percent of the facility. He said firefighters were using machines to clear debris in order to extinguish “hot spots” that were still flaring up Sunday.
Crews from nearly 45 fire departments were fighting the blaze more than 12 hours after it began.
QVC tweeted a statement about the fire Saturday, saying, “We are currently focused on our team. As we work to understand the full impact of this incident, including any impact to shipping and delivery, we’ll share further details.”
Evans said QVC is one of Edgecombe County's largest employers.
“It's devastating, but everybody is concerned and everybody is pulling together for these employees and their families,” he added.
Kingsboro Road, which had been closed following the fire, was reopened at 4 p.m. Sunday. Evans said another news conference would be held on Monday.
The plant is located off of U.S. 65 between Tarboro and Rocky Mount. Heartsease Volunteer Fire Chief James Bowen said Saturday the 911 call was dispatched at 2:06 a.m. to the Heartsease, Princeville and West Edgecombe fire departments.
“It took us 12 minutes to arrive on the scene and we observed smoke and flames visible through the roof,” he said. “We called for Tarboro and Rocky Mount because it was clear this wasn’t a one-man show.”
Rocky Mount Fire Chief Corey Mercer told reporters that some 45 agencies from six counties joined in the effort to fight the blaze and that there were still hotspots and flare-ups 13 hours after the battle had begun.
“It’s still not under control," he said at about 3 p.m. "Fires are still popping up and we’re trying to gain control.”
He said firefighters were using drones to help identify hotspots and direct water and that it would be at least Monday before arson investigators and dogs could enter the building.
In addition to dozens of fire tankers from departments all over eastern North Carolina, ladder units from Rocky Mount, Winterville, Tarboro, Wilson and Enfield were also being used.
The state Forest Service also provided two 6,000-gallon tank trucks to help supply water while a Forest Service helicopter made 47 drops, delivering about 11,000 gallons of water.
The Forest Service also brought in two bulldozers to help extinguish an ancillary fire that burned about 200 acres.
QVC, which stands for "Quality Value Convenience,” has had had a presence in Edgecombe County since 2000. In 2011, the company began a five-year, $71 million expansion that took it to the present 1,200 employee base that had been ramped up to an estimated 2,000 to handle Christmas season business.
State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey told reporters Saturday the blaze was the worst and most costly in state history.
He said the full resources of the state would be available to help the displaced employees as well as working with QVC to rebuild.
QVC employees can call 252-467-6950 for site updates.