Cancer specialists in Greenville on Thursday introduced a new procedure that provides radiation treatment for people with brain tumors while eliminating the need for ongoing hospital visits.
Caregivers with Vidant Cancer Care and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University successfully performed GammaTile Therapy on a Jones County woman last month, officials announced. It was the first procedure of its kind in the state of North Carolina.
The procedure is a surgically targeted radiation therapy, officials said, designed to delay aggressive tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors. Surgeons operated on the woman, who is in her 70s and lives in Jones County, on Dec. 13.
They implanted 3D-collagen tiles containing Cesium radiation in her brain. The tiles provide ongoing radiation therapy without requiring her to make further visits to the hospital, allowing her to go about her daily life.
“Keeping care close to home is an important part of Vidant’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina,” said Dr. Stuart Lee, chief of neurosurgery for Vidant Medical Center. “This procedure enables us to meet that goal while providing effective treatment and improving quality of life for those battling brain cancer. I am incredibly proud of the care team here at Vidant as well as our partners at ECU for their tireless work in making this new treatment a reality in the east.”
Hospital officials said the woman had two open brain surgeries and two GammaKnife radio surgery treatments prior to the GammaTile procedure. She is doing well.
GammaTile Therapy starts targeting recurring tumor cells immediately upon placement. Ninety percent of the radiation dose is delivered in 33 days and after 100 days, the radiation sources are considered completely free of radiation. Additionally, the body naturally absorbs the collagen tiles and only small, inactive rods remain in the body.
GammaTile Therapy is offered to patients who have undergone previous procedures, but whose tumors returned.
“In some circumstances, patients cannot tolerate additional radiation treatment or don’t have the time and resources for traditional radiation therapy,” said Dr. Matthew Sean Peach, a radiation oncologist at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Medical Center. “This procedure is important for our community because it offers a treatment option for patients who previously wouldn’t have had options. They don’t need to travel to Raleigh, Texas or New York; they can get cutting-edge medical treatments right here in Greenville.”
Patients are supported by a multi-disciplinary cancer care team both before and after the procedure, which is designed to help patients and their care-givers navigate their cancer journey.
Vidant is one of eight locations in the country offering GammaTile Therapy to patients. Officials said this procedure represents Vidant and Brody’s shared mission of bringing high-quality health care to eastern North Carolina.
To bringing the treatment to Vidant and Brody officials had to be prepared to handle the new type of radioactive material, Vidant Health spokesman Jason Lowry said. This involved coming up with new protocols to do the treatment and handle the materials. Lee trained at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Ariz.
The procedure is approved by health insurance plans, including Medicaid, for the treatment of recurrent brain tumors, he said.