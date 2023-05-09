May is Asthma Awareness Month, and a Greenville couple alongside their youngest son’s care partners are spreading the word.
Jeanine Sharpe and Malorie Whittaker work with families to improve the quality of life for children with asthma, which means in part keep them out of the hospital and keep them in school.
The two are case managers with the Pediatric Asthma Program through ECU Health and the Maynard Children’s Hospital serving kids from birth to 18.
“We are one of the programs through Maynard Children’s Hospital, and we’ve been in place probably 25-plus years now,” said Sharpe. “So, for a very long time the goal has always been to bring awareness to asthma, decrease those hospital and emergency room visits, and to decrease school absences, which (asthma) is the No. 1 reason for missing school for kids.”
Shanika and Dalton Carr Jr. said that their son Dalton Carr III was first diagnosed with asthma about three years ago. Mrs. Carr said she was very scared. “He had like two visits (to the hospital) after the fact because of a little wheezing, but I really got scared the last time he had an incident in December of 2022, and that’s when we met Mrs. Sharpe,” she said.
It was the most severe attack Dalton suffered in the three years since being diagnosed, but Sharpe has worked them on managing the condition and she’s improved at helping her son, she said.
“I was kind of confused with all the things different doctors were telling me, and I really didn’t understand how serious it was giving him his asthma pump (inhaler) as often as I should have been,” said Carr. “I was very nervous at first and it was hard, I didn’t know how to deal with it, but Mrs. Sharpe made it so easy for me.”
The Carrs live in Greenville. She is a manager at a Family Dollar and he is a truck driver. Dalton, the youngest of three children, goes to Belvoir Elementary and plays football for the Alpha Dawgs in the D1 league in Wilson.
Sharpe said that the way that the Pediatric Asthma Program gets their referrals is through the emergency room, hospital admissions, primary care providers and school health nurses that they work closely with and others.
“Sometimes others are a parent that may have found out about us by Googling us, or through another family, and they’re asking how they can get involved, I have a child with asthma,” said Sharpe. “So, I reached out to them (the Carrs) to share with them who I am, what I do, how I can help, and they took me on, and I’ve been hanging out with them, and I’ve been their lives now since December, and it’s been great.”
Asthma is a chronic lung disease that causes breathing problems. Whittaker said it’s treatable but not curable. “That’s one of the big things that we want to raise awareness of,” said Whittaker. “Just because you have asthma doesn’t mean that you can’t participate in activities that other kids your age participate in.”
Dalton Carr Jr. said Dalton has improved greatly since they’ve gotten him on a consistent routine of managing his asthma daily; he hasn’t had any problems, any wheezing, any flare-ups and no coughing.
“It even has him to the point where he can tell us when he needs it,” he said. “He might say, Mom or Dad I need my pump, or I’m good, because he plays football, so he’s on the field a lot running and doing a lot of tackling.”
Prior to meeting Sharpe, Carr said that he and his wife really didn’t have their son on a routine schedule. Sharpe helps by calling and checking in regularly; she even goes to school.
“It’s times we don’t even know that she’s gone to his school, and he’d come home with a letter saying Mrs. Sharpe came,” Carr said.
The Pediatric Asthma program is a part of Community Health, and Whittaker said they try to meet the kids where they are. She said sometimes they’ll come into their office to do different testing or do some education.
“But usually we meet them, so we’ll get into the homes, go to the schools, into the clinic, and wherever they are, so that way they don’t have to meet us where we are to kind of help with barriers that they may have,” said Whittaker. “Some of these kids that we see don’t have transportation, or transportation is difficult for them, so that’s why we like to go into those schools or go to their homes to help them.
“Again, asthma is the No. 1 reason for school absences and second for hospital admissions,” said Sharpe. “We know that asthma is an easy disease to control and what we find is that a lot of times the missing piece is education.”
Sharpe said families walking through the doors of the hospital often see a quick turnaround and may have questions. “We want to make sure that you get exactly what you need before you leave the hospital, and through case management services, we can add to that once you leave the hospital,” said Sharpe.
“The main treatment for asthma is inhalers, but there’s lots of different medications through an inhaler,” said Whittaker. “Just because you’re on one inhaler as your controller medicine doesn’t mean that’s it, so there’s probably 20 different inhalers out there, and it’s kind of a stepwise approach, so if the one doesn’t work, we can always work on stepping it up to make sure that you’re well controlled.”
Sharpe said hospitalizations are typically severe this time of year and one to two kids every week may be in the ICU due to asthma.
“A lot of times that comes from maybe they had gotten a virus and then that triggered their asthma, and whenever you get a virus of any kind it does make your asthma flare up, and it’s also due to uncontrolled asthma,” said Sharpe.
A lot of times people don’t have what they need, they’re not using what they have, or they don’t believe that they have asthma anymore, and Sharpe said all of that speaks to poor control of asthma, which can lead to hospitalization, especially during the fall and spring, which are their peak seasons.
“One of the myths out there is that you’re going to outgrow your asthma, and we don’t say that you’re going to outgrow your asthma, but you can live a normal life,” said Sharpe.
Whittaker said what can happen is as people get older they might leave the environment that was triggering their asthma, or as they get bigger their airways get bigger so it’s not as much as a problem.
A person can go years where their asthma is dormant but there’s always that potential. “That’s why I always tell people make sure you have an albuterol inhaler because it’s better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it,” said Whittaker.
The Carrs said that they want families to know that if they need information don’t hesitate to reach out to professionals like Sharpe and Whittaker, or Google or reach out to different people.
“In my opinion, once you’re diagnosed with asthma, I feel like the most important thing is that routine,” said Mr. Carr. “You have to get them on that consistent routine because if you miss a few that’s all it could take, and then boom you’re in the hospital or the ICU for two or three days, and it’s no fun being up there.”