Families who lost income during the pandemic or whose children receive reduced or free lunches may qualify for aid that lowers the cost of broadband services, Pitt County announced Tuesday.
The Federal Communications Commission has implemented the Emergency Broadband Benefits Program to help with costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or with the Universal Service Administrative Company at getemergencybroadband.org.
The program, with a budget of $3.2 billion, provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying tribal lands.
It also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
An individual or household is eligible if they meet at least one criteria:
- Has an income that is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as food stamps, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program.
- Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school year.
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.
Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.