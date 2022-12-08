With more seniors than ever behind the wheel, occupational therapists want to ensure their vehicles fit them for the best, and safest, possible ride.

Helen Houston, occupational therapy clinical specialist at ECU Health, worked alongside graduate students in East Carolina University's OT program this week to evaluate six seniors in one-on-one, half hour Carfit sessions in the parking lot of the ECU Health Wellness Center.


