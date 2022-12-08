Kendyl Finley takes notes while Meagan Denny, a fellow graduate student in East Carolina University's Occupational Therapy program, checks the seatbelt position of Donald Askew at a Carfit event Tuesday. The program checks things like where a seatbelt lies, distance between drivers and their steering wheels and more to ensure the vehicle is tailored to seniors as they drive.
Helen Houston, occupational therapy clinical specialist at ECU Health, shows Donald Askew and his therapy dog, Scout, a seatbelt handle that some people use in their vehicles. Other adaptation devices were also on hand for seniors to see and many of the products are available for purchase online.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Photo by Pat Gruner
Donald Askew shares a laugh with Kendyl Finley and Meagan Denny, graduate students with East Carolina University's Occupational Therapy program.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Helen Houston, occupational therapy clinical specialist at ECU Health, uses a quarter to determine the tread on Donald Askew's tires.
With more seniors than ever behind the wheel, occupational therapists want to ensure their vehicles fit them for the best, and safest, possible ride.
Helen Houston, occupational therapy clinical specialist at ECU Health, worked alongside graduate students in East Carolina University's OT program this week to evaluate six seniors in one-on-one, half hour Carfit sessions in the parking lot of the ECU Health Wellness Center.
Houston, who has been at ECU Health for 21 years, said Carfit is a collaborative effort between the American OT Association, American Automobile Association and the AARP. ECU Health had a chance to revive the program after two years of restrictions brought about by the pandemic.
"It's wonderful to be back and doing something normal," Houston said.
Seniors on Tuesday were put through a 12-point checklist by OT graduate students who over the summer had taken an environmental modifications course instructed by Lauren Turbeville, an assistant professor in the OT Department at ECU. Students were able to apply their knowledge of accommodations for seniors from the course into tangible, clinical practice.
"We really want to make sure that older adults are able to be driving around in their cars in a safe way," said Kelly Oglesby, a second year graduate student. "Making sure the seats are in the right position, you're not too close or too far away from the steering wheel, that your mirrors can see in the blind spot. Really just seeing what kind of things your car can do."
For Donald Askew, a 15-year law enforcement veteran from Northampton County who also spent 19 years selling cars, there aren't many surprises in his 2003 Ford F-150. As he went through the observation however, he said that the students were able to pick up on nuances that could lead to better overall safety.
"(They told me) to make sure my eye level was above the steering to make sure I could see," Askew said. "The position I hold the steering wheel when I'm driving ... puts too much stress on my arms and can make you fatigued."
Askew said he was interested in the course for small things like that.
"I drive a lot and I just wanted to be aware of things that I'm doing or I don't know that I'm doing that will make it, especially on long trips, more comfortable and safer for me and my family that is in the car," Askew said.
Figures from Census.gov show that over 14 percent of Pitt County's population aged is 65 or older. Houston said that the large population of people born between 1946 and 1964 are continuing to get behind the wheel or aging out of the ability to drive altogether. She said that by 2030 statistics estimate that one in five people will be 65 or older and that men typically outlive their "driving retirement" age by six years and women do the same by 10 years.
Askew was also interested in the assortment of adaptive equipment on display by Houston, which included a gas cap wrench for people with arthritis, a swivel seat for those with mobility issues and a panoramic rear view mirror for people without full range of motion in their necks. Those products are available for purchase online and Askew said he'd be willing to purchase a stabilizer to help him "have something solid to hold" as he gets in and out of his truck.
He said he'd like to see more people interested in taking the course.
"It would be great if everyone could come through a course like this when they get their driver's license," Askew said. "If they're safe, they will be more safe with me out there."