East Carolina University students and professors used a couple of two-by-four wood pieces to connect to each other from platform to platform during a recent ropes course activity.
The group eventually succeeded in its lighthearted challenge of flexibility, patience, creativity and connectors, but invaluable connections had been established by participants long before they converged at the ropes course at the ECU North Recreational Complex.
The students and staff are part of the Maternal and Child Health Scholars, Training and Enrichment Program in the College of Health and Human Performance. The program, which aims to train a more diverse maternal and child health-related workforce, began earlier this year with a five-year, $774,639 Health Resources and Services Administration grant.
“I was a freshman (last year) and was just looking at mentors in the public health field and reached out to (Alice Richman) to see if there was anything that would be cool for me and I told her a little bit about what I was interested in,” sophomore Nepal native Simona Adhikari said. “She was my initial mentor and she reached out to me to apply for this program and said it was going to be great. That’s how I kind of got introduced to it. I really like how ECU and HHP, in general, are very mentor driven. Even before our first seminar, we were able to meet a bunch of different mentors and faculty members within the college itself. That is already helping us build connections and foundations.”
For Ja’Cory Brunson, a sophomore from Goldsboro, being a participant has personal meaning because he spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit at Vidant Medical Center with infant jaundice. He is the only male among the 12 students in the first cohort of the program that is slated to grow to 48 undergraduate students from rural and diverse backgrounds.
“Maternal and child health slips under the radar a lot,” Brunson said. “Many people don’t think it’s a main focus, but there are a lot of disparities and things that need to be addressed within maternal and child health. Just to have the positive mentors to work with us and guide us along the way to hopefully fulfill our dreams feels pretty good. … Bringing awareness to jaundice or women with preeclampsia, anything that is maternal and child health related, that kind of motivated me.”
Essie Torres and Richman in the Department of Health Education and Promotion are the principal investigators for the grant. Kristin Black is the project manager.
Richman described ECU, one of six schools to receive federal funding, as a perfect fit. Others include the University of California, Berkeley, the University of South Carolina and UNC Greensboro.
“Given the critical health needs of MCH populations in eastern North Carolina and ECU’s location, mission and student composition, ECU is perfectly positioned to engage in the training and diversification of the future maternal and child health workforce,” Richman said. “The training program will prepare students for a successful trajectory into the MCH workforce and will help ensure high-quality, culturally and linguistically competent care to MCH populations in North Carolina and beyond.”
The grant’s purpose is to inspire the interest of rural, underrepresented racial and ethnic diverse undergraduate students in maternal and child health-related public health, help them explore and envision career paths and serve as a training program to enhance the diversity of the next generation of maternal and child health-related health professionals.
Health sciences authors honored for publications
Faculty and staff from ECU’s Division of Health Sciences gathered in November at the Trade Club in TowneBank Tower at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the William E. Laupus Health Sciences Library’s 16th annual Health Sciences Author Recognition Awards.
The event, a tradition for the health sciences campus, honored publications across disciplines, many of which contributed to a growing international field of COVID-19-related research and discovery.
“It is regularly said that ECU is one of, if not the best, example of a mission-driven university,” said Laupus Library Director Beth Ketterman. “As you all know, our mission is ‘servire,’ to serve. There is no better reflection of that mission than the instruction, clinical work and research that comes out of the health sciences division. For the authors here tonight, exemplary service for the public good comes in the form of the scholarly works you produced and published this most recent academic year.”
The event was sponsored by the Friends of Laupus Library, Elsevier, Wolters Kluwer, Matthews Medical Books and Teton Data Systems.
This year, 112 authors published 364 qualified peer-reviewed publications including 350 journal articles, 11 book chapters and three books between July 1, 2020, and June 30.
Authors from the Brody School of Medicine, College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Sciences, Laupus Library and the School of Dental Medicine were recognized by name and school or college in a printed program given to all attendees.
Ketterman said that along with the rest of the university community, faculty authors and researchers adapted early during the pandemic to alter their work to address the region’s direct needs.
“A terrific reflection of our mission exists with the COVID-related literature produced by ECU authors,” she said. “These authors pivoted in early 2020 to include the impact of COVID-19 into research already in progress, or they started brand new investigations to discover how the virus was changing and developing or impacting all aspects of health care and society.”
Ketterman shared data on the breadth and reach of the research published across the division.
The research topics came from all the schools, colleges and the library, and included themes such as nursing students’ experiences during the pandemic, population health in rural America as COVID-19 spread, vaccine hesitancy among Medicare beneficiaries and the social aspects of the disease as it relates to oral health.
“All certainly reflect the service work of the authors, and therefore ECU’s mission,” Ketterman said.
For more information about the annual awards ceremony — including a complete listing of this year’s published authors — visit the website.