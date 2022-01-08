April Kelly has taken some guidance from programs and experts at East Carolina University and turned it into the building blocks of a company she hopes will give parents a vegan alternative to baby formula.
Kelly started with the Small Business and Technology Development Center and from there went to I-Corps@ECU and Accelerate Rural NC (ANRC) to build her business plan for Sure! That helped her garner a $10,000 N.C. Idea Micro Grant in October — one of only 22 businesses selected and the only one from Greenville.
“I’m currently in the process of manufacturing my first batch of product to launch out in the market,” Kelly said. “I’m 100% positive that the ECU I-Corps program really made the difference (in attaining the grant). Through our participation we were able to (narrow) down our target audience and clearly distinguish our customer profile through customer discovery.”
Entrepreneurs such as Kelly are why ECU is bullish on programs that help new and growing businesses.
“ECU supports new and small business growth across the state through several programs and resources dedicated to entrepreneurs,” said Rachel Bridgers, a business counselor with the Small Business and Technology Development Center at ECU. “Through this business ecosystem, ECU is well positioned to drive transformation in our rural communities through our services, resources and community partners.”
ARNC helps small businesses in rural regions gain access to global markets with innovative products. The rural business accelerator hosts 10-week networking and learning sessions for cohorts of 20 business owners. The program has funding through July.
Since it began in September 2020, the program has helped 125 companies from Asheville to the coast. More than 300 have applied to participate.
Cameron Higley, a 2020 graduate of ECU, is one. He started Tailgate Classics in his dorm room and has grown the vintage clothing business into a $300,000-a-year operation. He recently opened a storefront at 304 Evans St. in Greenville. Dennis Tracz, director of ARNC at ECU, approached him about participating in the program.
The participants typically are early-stage companies instead of startups. Tracz said ARNC has had a fair number of older companies that are trying to figure out how to do new things, such as farmers who want to sell to consumers, clothing boutiques, artists, and specialty foods and cosmetics companies. “All kinds of businesses,” he said.
Queens of Color Cosmetics of Greenville launched in 2019. Esthetician Colleen Johnson-Jones is a makeup artist, and her company is one of Tracz’s favorite business makeovers to come out of the program.
Johnson-Jones makes most of the skincare products in-house and sources all-natural makeup lines. The company specializes in products for women of color — not just African American women but also Middle Eastern, Latinx and Native American — and it does beauty services as well.
Tracz said one key improvement her business needed was her website.
In June, Queens of Color Cosmetics opened its brick-and-mortar salon. It received a $1,000 grant to help with product development and packaging. The business has three full-time and one part-time employee and generates $10,000 in monthly sales. It’s one of the businesses ARNC has helped boost sales through live online events.
Read more at news.ecu.edu.
Agromedicine director nationally recognized
Dr. Robin Tutor Marcom, director of the North Carolina Agromedicine Institute, has received a national award for her work in educating North Carolina employers and workers on pesticide safety.
Tutor Marcom was honored with the American Association of Pesticide Safety Educators Professional Recognition Award, a culmination of the work Tutor Marcom and her team have done since 2009 to ensure that agricultural workers and their employers understand and follow rules on the use of respiratory protection for anyone using pesticides labelled for respiratory protection.
Tutor Marcom focused on disseminating information and regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Knowing that others value our work not just now but for the past 12 years is especially meaningful,” Tutor Marcom said. “Among all of the things I’ve done in my career, it is one of the bodies of work that I’m most proud of, and to know that others also value it means a great deal.”
The N.C. Agromedicine Institute is a University of North Carolina inter-institutional institute whose partners are ECU, N.C. State University and N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University. The institute also partners with the agricultural community, other universities, businesses, health care organizations, governmental agencies and other organizations to identify and address health and safety risks of farmers, foresters, fishermen, their families and communities in North Carolina. Tutor Marcom directs the institute, which is led by ECU and housed at the West Research Campus in Greenville.
ECU alumna receives Duke Energy award
An ECU alumna has received Duke Energy’s highest award for making extraordinary impacts on the company and its customers.
Malika Lindsey ’20 is among 29 people to receive the James B. Duke Award. The senior business and technical consultant was part of a five-person team that created a tool to identify customers who needed payment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and texted or emailed them about enrollment.
Lindsey earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology with a concentration in industrial engineering technology from ECU’s College of Engineering and Technology.
According to Duke Energy, the company offered customers COVID-19 relief measures that included suspension of disconnections, expanded deferred payment options and the waiving of late payment fees.
As normal operations began to return, the company recognized that many customers still needed assistance. Lindsey’s team developed a digital self-service tool called the DPA (Deferred Payment Arrangements) MyRequest Tool for Duke Energy’s website that allowed residential and business customers to enroll in extended, flexible payment plans.
As a result, Duke Energy offered help to more than 1 million customers in six states, with 48,000 customers enrolling in deferred payment arrangements and more than 500,000 others establishing payment plans.
“By helping to deliver relief to those families within the communities the company delivers services to provided me and the team with motivation and a sense of purpose,” Lindsey said. “Collectively we all moved with a sense of urgency with the understanding that what we were doing was making a difference not only for our neighbors and communities, but it was also a part of history as we delivered on unprecedented solutions during unprecedented times.”