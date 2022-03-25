From winning state championships to sending athletes to play at the collegiate level, the girls’ sports landscape in Pitt County has changed drastically over the years.
Girls’ sports in the area have seen a drastic increase in numbers, and that growth has led to plenty of success for the local high school teams. One area coach whose program has reaped the rewards is D.H. Conley volleyball head coach Jennifer Gillikin.
Gillikin and the Vikings have appeared in four NCHSAA 3A championship matches and won two titles since she took the helm in 2001.
“The level of play all together in girls’ sports as a whole has improved tremendously, and I think that’s attributed to the high schools becoming more competitive,” Gillikin said.
“It’s amazing to me how much more competitive the sport of volleyball is now than it was even 10 years ago.”
Conley volleyball is not the only area girls’ program to have playoff success as of late. J.H. Rose (3A) and Ayden-Grifton (2A) made the state semifinals and quarterfinals respectively last season as well.
In other sports, the Rampants’ girls’ team is coming off a second-place finish in the pool this winter, while Farmville Central’s girls’ basketball team finished as the state runner-up in 2021 and 2022 while sharing the title in 2020. North Pitt won the title on the hardwood in 2018, and on the softball diamond, Conley won its most recent title in 2015.
Gillikin noted that the competition level in the area and across the state has increased significantly since she started coaching over 20 years ago.
The increase in competition has forced area teams to improve in their respective sports, as one key factor is the increase in the numbers of athletes and teams across the state.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, there has been a 28.3 percent increase (2,616 to 3,651) in teams across the state in the 11 girls’ sports offered at Pitt County high schools.
Ron Butler, who has been the Pitt County athletic director since 2009, has seen plenty of success among the girls’ programs in the county.
“The biggest change is that they’re equal, it’s not a big deal because when we have volleyball, softball or basketball winning a state championship, we don’t think about it as ‘oh it’s a girls sport,’” Butler said.
Playing a key role in the growth of girls’ sports has been the rapid spread of club, recreation and travel teams around the area.
Gillikin said when she started coaching, many kids did not start playing their respective sports until seventh or eighth grade, but now many of them start in the local youth leagues or clubs.
“Interest in sports is coming much earlier to girls than it did 20 years ago and I think that’s one of the primary reasons why girls’ sports are growing and girls are finding success,” Gillikin said.
Butler said the increase in youth opportunities have been instrumental in the success the area has seen in girls’ sports in recent years.
“You can’t just show up in high school and say ‘Oh I think I’d like to play tennis or volleyball,’ if you don’t have a background in the sport your chances are low,” Butler said.
Gillikin added that club sports have not only provided athletes with a chance to start playing at a younger age, but to also hone their skills if they do not make the school team in middle school.
She said the club and recreational teams have led to a dramatic increase in the skill levels of athletes coming into high school programs.
“The club sports have the ability to put them with similar talent and can play at a competitive level at their respective skill levels,” Gillikin said.
The growth of girls’ youth sports has also been felt at the recreational level in the area.
Don Octigan, who has worked with Greenville Recreation and Parks for 16 years, including as director since last April, has seen the increase in girls’ athletes help improve its leagues.
Octigan used the department’s soccer league as an example of the improvements.
“When I started with the city, we were doing a lot of co-ed soccer,” Octigan said. “A lot of our age groups now there is a girls league and a boys league and I think that really speaks to the growth of girls’ youth sports.”
He noted that while soccer has made the changeover, the basketball league is still co-ed and he is hoping to make the switch to two leagues in the coming years.
“I think it’s very important for leagues to be available to girls and boys in all age groups. In youth sports, there is a lot more to learn from a sport other than the skills needed for that sport,” Octigan said.
The growth and improvement of girls’ sports programs in the county in the last two decades has led to a drastic increase in the number of athletes earning collegiate scholarships and playing at the next level.
In the early 2000s, Gillikin said only a couple girls would sign each year, while now she can’t even count how many are moving on to the college level this year, some of which are even going to compete at the Division I level in their respective sports.
“The competitive level of girls sports has grown so much around Pitt County that our girls are very competitive across the state,” Gillikin said. “A lot of college coaches are seeing them and wanting them to be a part of their program.
“Just in the last few years the number of our girls going on to play in college has grown tremendously.”
Gillikin, who graduated from Pamlico County High School in 1993, has seen opportunities in girls sports change tenfold since her time as a player to now as a coach.
She was a three-sport athlete in high school, playing volleyball, basketball and softball, which just so happened to be the only three girls’ sports her school offered at the time.
“I played everything I had a chance to play, but I certainly missed out on some sports because back then we didn’t have lacrosse, swimming, soccer and all the other sports that are now available for girls,” Gillikin said. “I think it’s awesome that we have so much available for girls to participate in now.”
The Conley coach also noted that while she went from one sports season to the next as an athlete, many athletes now focus on just one sport year-round.
She said volleyball and other sports are much more competitive than when she played because athletes start playing at a younger age and train and practice close to year-round to improve their play.
As for how girls’ sports in the area can grow moving forward, Gillikin believes it just takes more of the same.
“There are just a lot of positives coming out of girls sports right now,” Gillikin said. “Girls’ sports are building and getting stronger and people are starting to enjoy watching them.”
“I think it’s important that we continue to work really hard and try to be as competitive as we can be while teaching some good morals and ethics along the way.