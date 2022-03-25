When town leaders from Winterville, Farmville and Ayden were asked to reflect on this past year and the growth their towns have experienced, progress was easy to see.
Winterville
Stephen Penn, the economic development planner for Winterville said the community’s downtown area has seen tremendous growth in the past year.
“One of the most unique things I will say about this year is we have two townhome developments that are coming on the fringe of downtown Winterville,” Penn said. “One of them is going to be called 11 at Main and it’s going to be 154 mid to upper-scale townhomes.”
As one of the newest additions to this area, Penn said these units will be sold to individuals not leased out by the complex.
This project was designed to attract more people to the downtown area, Penn said. Density in the community is essential for economic stability and the growth of the town, he said.
“With the growth of this entire region, it’s becoming very difficult to purchase a house,” Penn said. “Inventory is extremely low and it’s really shooting the prices up. To see this townhome development, not only do I think it’s enormous for our downtown but I think it’s going to be enormous for people who are seeking something other than a large single-family detached home.”
Winterville is a much younger community than others in the region due to East Carolina University and Pitt Community College, Penn said.
With these younger professionals and younger families moving to this town, Penn said it is essential to start development that will cater to the needs of this population.
“A lot of that (community growth) stems from the universities, the hospital and pharmaceutical manufacturing,” Penn said. “This really brings young and talented individuals and families to the area. I think the new development in downtown Winterville is going to provide something for people of all ages.”
By offering the communities of Winterville more diverse housing opportunities, Penn said, the downtown area and the town as a whole will continue to grow and flourish economically.
With a walkable and growing commercial area filled with restaurants and stores, Penn said the best thing for potential Winterville residents is a home in proximity to these businesses.
“This (townhome development) is something that provides tremendous opportunity to future homeowners and residents who are looking for something different than what already exists in Winterville right now,” Penn said.
Compared to cities and areas like the Triangle or the Triad, the cost of living in Winterville is not as expensive, Penn said. This is another reason why the area is such a prime candidate for residents of all ages, he said.
“One thing about this area is the cost of living versus the quality of life —I have found it absolutely unmatched,” Penn said.
Farmville
David Hodgkins, town manager for Farmville, said there has been an array of new additions in the past year to the community headlined by the town’s new public library building.
The 17,000-square-foot facility is equipped with a computer lab and large spaces for events. “This replaced the library that was undersized and had some structural issues,” Hodgkins said.
The library officially opened on April 19 and has since served the Farmville community by offering spaces to work, host events for children and their families and offer a wide array of books for all community members to enjoy, Hodg-kins said.
The library already was a very active place, Hodg-kins said, arguably the social center of the town. The new facility is a place of community fellowship within Farmville.
“We have partnerships with the (Pitt) Community College and with other nonprofit groups,” Hodgkins said. “Our library partners with Parks and Rec for movie nights.”
The decision to build the facility had full community support, Hodgkins said. “We are unique in that there aren’t a lot of municipal libraries in the state of North Carolina ... Most of them are either county or regional libraries. Ours is only one of a dozen I believe.”
Along with the opening of this new library, Hodg-kins said, Farmville is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding.
“Our birthday was Feb. 12, 2022,” Hodgkins said. “We had several activities throughout the previous year. We had a big parade on the 12th but we also had a big first Friday in Farmville music and fireworks event which was in January.”
As a celebratory gala was planned to take place earlier in the year for the 150th anniversary, Hodg-kins said Farmville residents have this event to look forward to because it was postponed for sometime in the summer months of 2022 due to high cases of COVID-19.
Ayden
Ayden Town Manager Matt Livingston said despite the struggles associated with COVID-19 the locally-owned businesses in Ayden have been thriving.
Town leaders and residents alike are particularly proud of Quilt Lizzy due to the fact that it was an anticipated project and now the owner has made Ayden the headquarters for her growing business, which includes three other stores.
“I think there are several businesses that stick out, but one of them, because it was a long time coming, is the Quilt Lizzy project downtown,” Livingston said. “Getting her headquarters set up here and revitalizing the downtown building and having that as the Ayden Renaissance Center.”
The business itself and the Renaissance Center has drawn people to Ayden, Livingston said, and he hopes that it will continue to do so considering it’s such a unique asset to the downtown Ayden area.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants all across the state struggled financially, Livingston said.
Ayden residents, however, were able to support local businesses even if that meant not being able to go inside and congregate in-person.
“I think if you talk to the business owners like Gwendy from Gwendy’s Goodies and some of these other new business owners that have opened during the pandemic, (they) have done really well,” Livingston said.
With brand new subdivisions under development in Ayden, Livingston said there is no doubt that the town has grown residentially.
The growth the town of Ayden has experienced in the past year is something that the community hopes continues, Livingston said.
“Allen Park is one of them,” Livingston said. “Not only have they completed phase one, but they are due for phase two. We (Ayden) have added probably 60 or 70 homes in the last year.”