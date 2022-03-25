From improving emergency medical service and health care to attracting new jobs, Greene County officials say they are seeing a return on investments in facilities and services for residents. Following are some of the highlights.
Paramedic level EMS
Greene County Emergency Medical Services has been providing the highest possible, pre-hospital level of care offered in North Carolina to its residents since upgrading to paramedic level service on Feb. 1.
The transition involved months of training and certification and securing advanced equipment, EMS Manager Jeremey Anderson said. “We were at the Advanced EMT level. We could already do a lot of life-saving things, but with a paramedic, we can do more and do it faster.”
There is no hospital in Greene County, which means it takes longer for patients to receive care. “When you call 911 you’re still 45 minutes out from seeing a doctor in an emergency room. Now, we’re able to actually start some treatments which will help improve the outcomes of the patient,” Anderson said. In the past when necessary, an EMT would have to call a paramedic from a neighboring county to the scene or have one join them en route to a hospital.
The county is now looking to add a full-time paramedic to its staff of over 20 certified employees. The job posting differentiates the paramedic position from an advanced emergency medical technician with a list of additional responsibilities including performing defibrillation, administering cardiac medications, pain management and advanced airway management.
Anderson said volunteer agencies used to supplement paid employees. “For a long time we have had volunteer service in Greene County but it’s really hard for volunteers to keep up with everything and have full-time jobs. Paramedicine is a profession.”
The paramedic will be stationed on a new quick-response vehicle the county purchased to add to its three ambulances. The Board of Commissioners also approved the purchase of a new ambulance at their Feb. 21 meeting.
The QRV and two of the ambulances operate out of the EMS building located at 201 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Snow Hill. The other ambulance operates out of a satellite building near Walstonburg. The satellite was built a few years prior to improve response times across the county.
Anderson thanked county leadership for supporting the upgrade, which he says cost around $300,000 for equipment alone. “It’s really good that we got this service. It took a lot of investment from the county commissioners and the county manager to get this done. They had the foresight to put money into this and make it happen.”
The county plans to expand its Emergency Medical Services and add a third facility. County Manager Kyle DeHaven said call volume warrants adding an additional building to better serve the county residents.
New operations center
Renovations to the National Guard Armory in Snow Hill were completed this year and county government began moving into its new operations center in February and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 2.
The facility is located at 312 S.E. Second St. The building underwent renovations and now houses the Emergency 911 Communication and Dispatch Center, Greene County Emergency Services, Transportation Department and the Veterans Service Offices. The Board of Commissioners also meets in the building.
The project has been in the works for several years and received $1.8 million in grants from the Golden LEAF Foundation and the N.C. 911 Board. DeHaven thanked consultants and collaborators who worked on the project at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“The staff maintained professionalism as we worked through the challenges, delays and supply chain issues. They really impressed me with their professionalism. This was a group effort and I’m proud to be part of that team,” he said.
Health clinic
Greene County Health Care reports is contractors are hard at work transforming a former drug store in Snow Hill into a state-of-the-art clinic.
Greene County Health Care is a federally qualified agency that provides medical, dental and behavioral health services across Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties.
It purchased the former Walgreen’s building at 1106 Kingold Blvd. last year to expand services to the region. The new facility will include 12 treatment rooms and have space available for another health care provider.
Work by Farrior & Sons is underway on plumbing, electrical and framing at what will be known as Snow Hill Integrated Care Services, Communications Director Connie Rhem said.
The 10,000-plus-square- foot building will house medical care, mental health care, mammography, lab services, medication assistance, case management and farmworker services, she said. The center will also make space available for another health care provider.
CEO Doug Smith says this is progress in Snow Hill’s health care community. “The medical facility is the first step in our plans to expand our ability to serve residents of Greene County and eastern North Carolina,” Smith says. “This state-of-the-art facility will increase access to high quality, affordable, integrated care in our community.”
GCHC also operates Pamlico Dental Services, Walstonburg Medical Center, Bernstein Dental Services, James D. Bernstein Community Health Center, Snow Hill Medical Center, Greene Dental Service and the Kate B. Reynolds Medical Center in Snow Hill.
Economic development
A New Jersey-based company announced in November it plans to invest $5.1 million to open an electronics manufacturing and fulfillment facility to make circuit boards and employ 70 people. Once Precision Graphics begins operations, the area will benefit from more than a $2.9 million payroll impact each year, officials said.
The area’s proximity to the Global TransPark, job training available from area college programs and incentives from the state were among draws for the company, officials said.
With headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey, the family-owned manufacturer serves customers worldwide in robotics, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and medical fields. The facility in Snow Hill will complement existing facilities in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and New Jersey to meet growing demand.
A local company that fabricates architectural framing for large commercial and institutional buildings announced in May it planned to invest in a $1.2 million expansion and create 17 new jobs
Building Envelope Erection Services (BEES) is set to invest $1.2 million over the next five years at its facility on Nahunta Road outside Snow Hill. BEES fabricates, assembles and installs building frames. The company has worked on over 40 projects in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia including the Vidant Cancer Care Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, The Nicholas School of Environment at Duke University and the Charlotte Douglas International Concourse expansion.
Greene County in late 2020 also joined Lenoir and Wayne counties as members of the North Carolina Global Transpark Economic Development Region. The organization aims to market eastern North Carolina as a cohesive, desirable region to attract economic investors. As a member, Greene County has access to the GTP business network and resources.