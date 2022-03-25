Progress is all around us and the Greenville-ENC Alliance, a public-private partnership, is honored to have an impact on economic development efforts in the Greenville metropolitan statistical area.
Formed in 2019, our organization was created to strengthen economic progress by bringing new capital investment and good-paying jobs to Pitt County. Our mission is to market the region to support new and existing businesses while maximizing opportunities for investment, job creation and economic growth.
We target the recruitment of specific industries that research shows will thrive in the area in terms of our available resources, skilled workforce and strong infrastructure. This includes advanced manufacturing, pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, medical devices and supplies, food and beverage manufacturing and/or packaging and technology such as software development and data processing.
The alliance works to develop opportunities for growth and to position our community as forward thinking, adaptable and open for business. We’re also proud to be a region with a comparatively low cost of living and a high quality of life.
What sets the Greenville-ENC Alliance apart is that we are powered by forward-thinking leaders from Pitt County municipalities, utilities, banks, health care, education, business and industry. They have all chosen to invest in the future of economic development in our community because, as the saying goes, “a rising tide lifts all boats.” The benefits of business expansion or new businesses locating here touch all of us.
During 2021, our organization played an important role in local and regional growth. This includes more than $150 million announced in new capital investment and the creation of over 300 new jobs through business expansion efforts.
In addition, our organization funded $20,000 in municipal grants enabling several Pitt County communities to complete impactful economic development projects. Additionally, we were excited to see the North Carolina General Assembly designate $4 million for the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center in Ayden.
Our organization also assisted with the sale of the shell building in Indigreen Corporate Park to support our partners at Pitt County Economic Development. As part of that deal, we also sold one of our parcels of land and optioned another.
That said, over 75 percent of companies looking to locate their business in a new locale are interested in established sites. In collaboration with Pitt County’s economic development team, shell buildings will be constructed in both Farmville and Greenville, with work beginning later this year. New sites are also being evaluated for additional buildings in various areas of Pitt County.
For Pitt County to flourish, we must embrace change and the benefits it can deliver. The vision to transform economic development into being more collaborative, more forward thinking, more dynamic and more results-oriented is taking shape. Economic development can be a unifying force to bring those of differing backgrounds together with a focus on common goals.
We are eager to work with all who are willing to lend their support to bring more opportunities to Pitt County.
I have had the good fortune of being part of the formation of this public-private partnership and serving first as vice chairman and then as chairman of the Greenville-ENC Alliance. As interim president and CEO, I am excited to be part of turning our shared vision into reality.
To learn more about the Greenville-ENC Alliance’s economic development efforts, please visit our website: www.encalliance.com.
Tom Kulikowski is the interim president and chief executive officer of the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance.