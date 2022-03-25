Hyster-Yale Group, a leading manufacturer of a full line of lift trucks and attachments, is a globally integrated company with the Americas headquarters located in Greenville.
With more than 8,100 employees worldwide, Hyster-Yale not only prides itself on building quality products but also finding and growing the best talent.
“The rise in global competition for a talented and innovative workforce brings opportunities for HYG to partner with local high schools, colleges and universities to build the talent of tomorrow,” said Kelly Brown, director of Global Talent Management.
HYG has created three types of internship programs tailored for high school, undergraduate and graduate students.
The High School Internship program helps students develop interpersonal and professional skills and allows them to discover what areas they excel in. Beginning this summer, HYG will offer an eight-week internship specifically for rising or graduating seniors.
The Undergraduate Internship Program offers students the opportunity to apply things they’ve learned in their undergraduate curriculums into the workplace. They can explore career niches and develop their professional skills while building a network and enhancing industry-related and soft skills, leading from education to employment.
The Graduate Internship Program is for those students who have earned an undergraduate degree and are interested in advancing research and professional skills relevant to their career niche.
“Today’s students are seeking opportunities that stimulate their interests and provide real-world experiences” said Mary Paramore, senior organizational development adviser. “The HYG internship programs will offer challenging projects that complement the student’s academic programs and career interests while giving a broad exposure to the organization and materials handling industry.”
Another important workforce development initiative at Hyster-Yale is its Veterans Program.
“At Hyster-Yale we are committed to actively hiring veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces,” Brown said. “We believe military veterans have delivered a great gift to all Americans through their service. The rigorous and excellent training that veterans receive while on active duty make them well positioned to offer companies such as ours a ready-made workforce of men and women who are highly trained and uniquely skilled.
“Veteran employees are creative, focused on the mission, can motivate a team, identify and solve problems, and deliver outcomes that contribute positively to the bottom line,” Brown said.
Ralph Dalton, maintenance technician, has been with HYG for more than 35 years and is a veteran of the U.S. Marines, having served during the Vietnam era.
“Transitioning to a workplace after being in the military can be difficult,” said Dalton. “That’s why we’ve created a Veterans Resource Group to help our veteran employees. We support each other, offering training opportunities while recognizing their service and sacrifice for our country”.
For information about the internship programs, opportunities for veterans and what it is like to be a part of Hyster-Yale, visit Hyster-YaleCareers.com and join the Talent Network.