To say that the last two years have been challenging is, no doubt, an understatement. It will likely take years to realize the full impact. Despite this, some communities have shown remarkable stability and resilience, and Pitt County is one of those communities.
In the 2022 POLICOM Economic Strength Rankings, Pitt County, also known as the Greenville, NC MSA, ranked 177 out of the 384 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. This moves us up one spot from last year, and puts us well within the top 50 percent of all MSAs in the country.
POLICOM Corp. is an independent economics research firm that studies the dynamics of economies. This ranking studies MSAs, or Metropolitan Statistical Areas. By federal definition, an MSA consists of a city with a population over 50,000 and surrounding areas linked by social and economic factors. Our MSA consists of just Pitt County, while others are a group of counties.
Pitt County has also steadily improved in the POLICOM rankings, up 70 spots from No. 247 five years ago. The study finds that diversified economies are less affected by economic shifts, such as the pandemic. Pitt County’s economy is a diversified mix of sectors, including manufacturing, health care, education, agriculture and tourism. When one sector suffers, others that are less affected keep our economy stable until conditions improve.
The study also finds that the highest ranked areas show consistent growth in both size and quality. In the past year, we have seen our industrial sector expand in high-growth areas such as biopharmaceuticals. Thermo Fisher Scientific, in a span of just over a year, has announced two expansions totaling over $650 million in new investments and nearly 800 new jobs. Small companies are also expanding, such as Package Craft, which has begun a $6 million expansion in Bethel. Greenville Produce, a wholesale distributor, recently received state funding to expand its operations and nearly double its workforce.
Our ever-improving POLICOM ranking in no way implies that we don’t have challenges. Our retail and hospitality sectors have suffered greatly over the pandemic, and we also continue to have a higher than average poverty rate. This study does conclude, however, through its strategic analysis, that we are making progress.
Progress is moving forward, and in many important ways we are — but there is still much work to be done. Addressing social and economic disparities and labor shortages are just a few. The bright side is that we have a wealth of resources, assets and partners in this community to support ongoing and new efforts. Moving forward, together, we can continue to build on the progress that makes Pitt County — the Greenville, NC MSA, better and better each year.