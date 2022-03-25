Creating sustainable, high-quality rural health care is as important as ever, especially here in eastern North Carolina, and that is what leaders at Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University are teaming up to do.
ECU Health, a collaboration between the two organizations launching in the spring, will be an academic health system dedicated to improving access to high-quality care, training the next generation of physicians dedicated to serving the state and improving the health and well-being of the region. Together, two mission-driven organizations will create enhanced rural health training opportunities for medical students and residents, as well as expanded research and clinical trial capabilities.
Alongside leaders from both organizations, Vidant CEO and Brody Dean Dr. Michael Waldrum and Brody Executive Dean Dr. Jason Higginson are working to make ECU Health and its promise of high-quality academic rural health care a reality. Both Dr. Waldrum and Dr. Higginson have dedicated their careers to academic health care and share a vision of creating an academic health care enterprise that embraces the unique nature of eastern North Carolina.
“When we think about progress here in eastern North Carolina, we think about improving the vitality of communities throughout the region,” said Waldrum. “Health is perhaps the most important foundation to improve a community’s vitality. Healthy people contribute in the workforce and economy. Access to health care attracts and retains community members who want to live, work and retire in the region. This focus on health and well-being, combined with the academic mission of Brody, will be at the heart of how ECU Health moves eastern North Carolina forward.”
The two organizations are working together to:
- Evaluate and modify existing practices to improve quality and coordination of care;
- Integrate certain management structures and strategic planning efforts;
- Develop a plan for shared services to support the integrated entity;
- Leverage the capabilities of each organization to advance the collective research and education infrastructure; and
- Coordinate philanthropic initiatives.
Vidant and ECU have a rich history of collaboration in health care and education. Vidant’s role as a regional rural health care leader, and Brody’s status as the highest value medical school and the largest health care educator in the state creates a natural partnership that will advance the combined mission of ECU Health.
“Eastern North Carolina is strongest when its community leaders work collaboratively to best serve the nearly 1.4 million people who call the region home,” Higginson said. “Vidant and Brody are two pillars for health care and education and the formation of ECU Health will result in better health care for communities we proudly serve. This year marks the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for our region.”