Greenville is well known as the center of advanced manufacturing, medical treatment and education in eastern North Carolina. It is also the place Grover Gaming, a high-tech regulated gambling software company, calls home.
Grover Gaming has made Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies for the past three years, and in 2020, was ranked the 196th fastest-growing company in the United States. Earlier this year, Grover was honored with a Glassdoor Employee’s Choice Award and ranked as the No. 2 best place to work in the country among companies with less than 1,000 employees.
“We are very fortunate yet honored to be recognized in those ways,” says Garrett Blackwelder, president and owner of Grover Gaming. “I give credit for that to the amazing people we have on the team here. Our culture is particularly important to us, not just so that employees have an exciting, challenging place to work but it also makes for good business. Having a great atmosphere in which to work really fuels the creativity and sense of innovation in our people.”
Grover primarily makes electronic gambling games and systems for charitable gaming and lottery markets across the country. Currently, the company is expanding into other gaming markets here and abroad, such as the well-established Class II Tribal Casino market.
Grover Gaming was established in 2013 and started with about 30 employees in one 2,000 square foot building in Greenville, which included warehouse space. Grover now has almost 400 employees spread in different states.
The company announced in 2020 that it would invest $12.5 million in its Pitt County operations in the coming five years. It was awarded job creation grants by the Greenville City Council totaling more than $200,000 and up to $500,000 from Pitt County Economic Development over the five years.
Currently, the company has over 60,000 square feet of administrative and development space spread around several facilities in Greenville, a game design studio in Wilmington and offices in Georgia, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and New Hampshire.
“It’s been a fun ride so far and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Blackwelder said. “We are just getting started.”