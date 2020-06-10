With traditional ceremonies a no-go due to COVID-19 concerns, Project SEARCH had to get creative to celebrate this year’s seven graduates.
The solution? Upgrade to a parade.
Instructor Katie Houmard said Project SEARCH is a one-year internship transition program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The students in the program are 18-21 years old. Most already have completed high school.
“The main focus is job skills, so they come over to Vidant,” Houmard said. “They’re in different departments throughout the hospital working on job skills to prepare them for employment.”
Lisa Lassiter, Vidant Health administrator for Health Careers, said Vidant is the business partner for Project SEARCH. Students have worked in 18 areas such as the cafeteria, environmental services, human resources, research and grants to learn job skills, she said.
Houmard said other community members have organized parades for birthday parties and other celebrations, which inspired the graduation parade.
Students received their graduation certificate for the program, a goodie bag, a class picture and their favorite candy.
“So, graduation is always one of the most exciting parts of the year,” Houmard said. “The interns have worked so hard. They’ve grown so much since they first entered in the program and we really wanted to find a way to celebrate them and their progress and all their successes.”
The graduates don’t have official positions yet, but job coaches are still working to help them, Houmard said.
“COVID-19 has kind of thrown a wrench in things,” she said. “RHA health services, they provide the job coach so she is working hard searching for employment trying to find those essential jobs that are open to get them started.
“It’s been a little interesting this year but we’re hopeful,” Houmard said.
Project SEARCH graduate Haley Anderson said she felt excited seeing the parade drive by her house Tuesday morning. She said Project Search trained her to be independent and she met all of the expectations the program asked of her.
“I felt very excited to see my teachers,” Anderson said.
Lassiter said the parade was organized by the Project SEARCH Advisory Committee.
“When COVID came through we were unable to have our normal graduation ceremony which is a big deal for them,” she said. “I mean this is their graduation, so we wanted to do something. So we decided that we would have this parade and we would decorate our cars and we would go to each child’s house and so at each child’s house we’re gonna put a balloon and we have some signs made up that we’re gonna leave in their yard and we’ve got a gift bagged for them.”
Tommy Cox, Community Employment Service director for RHA Health Service, said RHA assists students with job placement once they are trained. Students have gotten jobs at the hospital, Food Lion, Walmart and other local businesses, he said. He said about 75 percent of students have gained a job through the program.
Along with practical skills, the program teaches students business etiquette and how to maintain a job. It follows students for the rest of their lives and assists them if they need to be trained for a new job skill.
Cox said the graduation at the end of the year usually has a large number of attendees between parents, friends and hospital staff.
“I’ve been doing this roughly 40 years or so working with this population, I enjoy working with them and we want to have something special for them today and due to COVID they could not have a graduation,” Cox said. “This is our way of saying we love you and we want you to feel good about what you’ve done and what you’ve accomplished.”
Olivia Kay Clyde, rehabilitation counselor for N.C. Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, said the purpose of vocational rehabilitation is to help individuals with a documented disability with employment issues such as preparing for and maintaining a job.
Clyde said she was excited to celebrate with the graduating students.
“We were very sad that we couldn’t have a traditional graduation, just like all the school people were sad, but we said ‘What is a way that we can do this and a way that is safe for our interns but lets them know we’re celebrating with them?’” Clyde said.