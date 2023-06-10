Ke’Shaun Brown accepts his graduation certificate from Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker and Mark Dunn, chief diversity, inclusion and talent management officer at ECU Health, at the Project SEARCH graduation ceremony on June 6. Brown completed his internship at central services, the SurgiCenter and the Echo lab.
Kimiko “AJ” Roberson pushes a hospital bed through the hallways for cleaning as part of his internship tasks with Project SEARCH. Roberson completed his internships at central services, the East Carolina Heart Institute cafeteria and the endoscopy department.
ECU Health Medical Center recognized the participants of its recent Project SEARCH internship program with a graduation ceremony.
The graduates are, front row, from left, Jose Vargas, Isabella Davis, Kymecia Pugh, Ebony Hyman, and Johnathan Guadalupe; back row, from left, Caleb Askew, Jai Sadler, Shilah Gibbs, Ke’Shaun Brown, Kimiko “AJ” Roberson and Gwenisha Mosley.
A program that teaches students with developmental and intellectual disabilities real-world skills saw 11 students graduate earlier this week.
Project SEARCH, a one-year educational program offered by ECU Health Medical Center, honored graduates Caleb Askew, Ke’Shaun Brown, Isabella Davis, Shilah Gibbs, Johnathan Guadalupe, Ebony Hyman, Gwenisha Mosley, Kymecia Pugh, Kimiko “AJ” Roberson, Jai Sadler and Jose Vargas with a graduation ceremony.