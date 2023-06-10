A program that teaches students with developmental and intellectual disabilities real-world skills saw 11 students graduate earlier this week.

Project SEARCH, a one-year educational program offered by ECU Health Medical Center, honored graduates Caleb Askew, Ke’Shaun Brown, Isabella Davis, Shilah Gibbs, Johnathan Guadalupe, Ebony Hyman, Gwenisha Mosley, Kymecia Pugh, Kimiko “AJ” Roberson, Jai Sadler and Jose Vargas with a graduation ceremony.


