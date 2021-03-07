The president of the local NAACP has asked the Pitt County Board of Commissioners to reconsider its plan to locate the former courthouse Confederate monument in Chicod.
Calvin Henderson sent the board a letter which was read during its public comments period of the board’s March 1 meeting. The board did not take up the matter during the meeting.
Henderson said the proposed location, on private property owned by former county commissioner and school board member Ephraigm Smith, is a bad location because it’s about a half-mile from Chicod School, a kindergarten- through eighth-grade facility.
“This is definitely many steps backward for Pitt County and certainly not what we hoped for with our recognition as an All-American County by the National Civic League,” Henderson said.
That honor comes because a community demonstrates a tradition of collaboration “that creates a high quality of life for all who live here,” he said.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 in June to remove the 27-foot tall monument featuring a standing Confederate soldier from the Pitt County Courthouse.
The vote came a few weeks after a local protest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police resulted in vandalism to some local businesses, the courthouse and flagpoles near the monument.
County Manager Scott Elliott was prepared to declare the monument a threat to public safety but a motion to remove the monument was made before he addressed the issue.
The two commissioners who voted against removing the monument, Tom Coulson and Lauren White, said they believed the monument needed to be relocated but a new site should be chosen before the move took place. The other commissioners disagreed.
The monument has been in storage nearly eight months.
Henderson said residents in the Chicod community reached out to him when they learned the commissioners had voted to accept Smith’s offer to install the statue on his property.
Residents were upset that the community wasn’t notified about the proposal or a Feb. 1 public hearing.
The move has stalled because the N.C. Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the organization the county wanted to give the monument to, said it wouldn’t accept it.
Members of the organization’s Pitt County chapter said they would accept the donation and continue with plans to install it on Smith’s property.
Efforts to contact Smith were unsuccessful.
“I feel because of the issues and the many controversies that have gone on in regard with the monument, not only it Pitt County but across the state and country, I feel in the best interests of everyone if the commissioners had looked at placing it in some Confederate cemetery which is designed for this monument,” Henderson said.
He doesn’t know of any location in Pitt County that fits that description. He said he understood there are some locations that would have accepted it but couldn’t name them.
Black residents in the Chicod area are feeling increasingly uneasy, Henderson said.
A black female minister reported that while she was retrieving mail from her roadside mailbox, a pickup truck with several young white men, with a Confederate flag waving from its bed, swerved as if the driver wanted to hit her, Henderson said.
Robert Whitaker, a veteran of the U.S. Army and North Carolina National Guard who served in Vietnam and the first Gulf War, confirmed the minister’s story. She didn’t respond to The Daily Reflector’s request for an interview.
Whitaker bought his home, located 3 miles south of Chicod School, in 1977.
Chicod was an open, friendly community, he said. Whether black or white, people would say hello and spend a few minutes chatting at local convenience stores. He became the first black member of the Calico Hunting Club.
“I had no problems, the guys were just as nice to me, showed me around. We were like brothers,” Whitaker said. “But I don’t hunt anymore and some of the older guys are dead.”
Fewer people say hello or stop and chat at local convenience stores, he said.
The change started as more homes were built in the area of N.C. 102, Whitaker said, and more signs went up supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, he said.
Whitaker said he can’t understand why the commissioners thought it was a good idea to relocate the monument near a school and along N.C. 43 South, a thoroughfare through Pitt County.
They took it down in Greenville because of sensitivities in Greenville, Whitaker said. “Don’t you think it would be sensitive to us out here?” he said.
Henderson is concerned about the monument’s impact on the psyche of the community and students at Chicod.
“We believe that placing this statue in such a public space is an effort by some to claim southern Pitt County as Confederate country, and to use the statue as a recruiting tool for elementary children and teenagers,” Henderson said.
“You’re influencing, in a sense, white kids to have racial motivations and black kids will feel like they can’t trust their white counterparts,” Whitaker said.
Chicod School had 916 students enrolled during the 2019-20 school year, the latest year with enrollment data available on Pitt County Schools’ website.
That data showed only 80 students were black, less than 9 percent of the student body, and 682 students were white, 74.5 percent of the student body. The school had 123 students, 13 percent, who were classified as Hispanic and 31 students, 3.4 percent, were identified as multiracial.
The U.S. Census 2019 Community Survey said Pitt County’s overall population is 54 percent white, non-Hispanic and 36 percent of the population is black.
The land Smith offered is where his “Pig Palace” is located, a clubhouse he built for family celebrations and where he has hosted meetings of the Pitt County Democratic Party and a dinner for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners during his tenure.
“Emphraigm has done some good things in the community, which is why this bothers me. I have voted for him year after year after year. He could have come to his constituents and told us what he was thinking about doing,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker now worries it will become a gathering place for the Proud Boys, a far-right group that Canada has declared a terrorist organization, or other white nationalists groups.
Henderson and members of the NAACP met with the board of commissioners Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins after Monday’s meeting to discuss their concerns. Floyd Huggins recommended meeting with Smith which Whitaker said he is trying to do.
Until then, Henderson wants the commissioners to pause the relocation.
“These Confederate monuments are rallying points for white nationalist hate groups and domestic terrorists,” Henderson said. “As a county and as a government representing people of all colors we must do what we can to put an end to discrimination and termisom based on race. The citizens of Pitt County deserve this.”