Greenville City Council is scheduled to review a proposed ordinance that will permit more bars and nightclubs to open in downtown Greenville at its Monday meeting.
The council also is set to vote on naming a mountain bike trail at Wildwood Park and consider revising its meeting schedule to accommodate its upcoming elections at the 6 p.m. session being held in the City Hall Council Chambers, 200 W. Fifth St.
Since November 2020, city members and staff have discussed modifying city regulations that require a 500-foot distance between bars and nightclubs. The rule has prevented new businesses from opening. The rules were implemented a decade ago in an effort to reduce violent crime in the city’s downtown.
Council members want to modify the rule to promote business growth and increase entertainment opportunities in the city.
Staff reports in the council’s agenda materials recommend that there will be no distance requirement between any bar or nightclub and any other use or zoning district.
Staff reported a meeting was held Wednesday with stakeholders to get additional feedback on the recommended rules. The council agenda materials state “staff will present a final draft ordinance.”
The proposal included in the council’s agenda materials states that hours of operation will be limited to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
New bars and clubs will require special-use permits to operate within the following area, “East and West Third Street between South Pitt Street and Reade Street, Reade Street and Reade Circle between East First Street and Evans Street, Evans Street between Reade Circle and East Tenth Street, East and West Tenth Street between Evans Street and Rail Line CSX, Rail Line CSX between West Tenth Street and West Fifth Street, West Fifth Street between Rail Line CSX and South Pitt Street, South Pitt Street between West Fifth Street and West Third Street.”
The special-use permits will be subject to annual renewal by the city Board of Adjustment.
Wildwood Park
Recreation and Parks staff is recommending that a mountain bike trail planned for Wildwood Park be named in memory of Chris Smith, the late son of Eddie and Jo Allison Smith, according to agenda materials.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in June and will include mountain bike trails, a pump track and a bicycle skills course.
Staff recommended the trail be named for Smith because he was described as “an avid mountain bike rider.” Grady-White Boats and the Eddie and the Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation donated the funds to design and build the project.
Meeting dates
The council’s consent agenda, actions requiring council approval that are voted on under one motion, includes a recommendation to modify the council’s meeting dates for the next four months.
The changes will allow the current council to adopt the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget before new members are seated in June.
The council election, normally held in November during odd-numbered years, was delayed because of redistricting.
The proposed changes are:
- Present proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget during April 25 session.
- Present budget’s from Greenville Utilities Commission, Sheppard Memorial Library and Convention and Visitors Authority on May 9.
- Hold budget hearing of fiscal year 2022-23 budget and fiscal year 2023-24 plan on May 12.
- Add a council meeting on May 23 to consider adopting a fiscal year 2022-23 budget and 2023-24 plan.
State law requires local governments to adopt a fiscal year budget by June 30 but sets no limits on how early a budget can be approved. Typically, the Greenville City Council adopts its budget in June but that is when newly elected council members will be seated after the results of the May 17 election are certified by the State Board of Elections.
Other council calendar changes include:
- Hold a workshop session at 6 p.m. on March 28
- Add a 4 p.m. workshop on April 11 and hold a regular meeting on that date as opposed to an organizational meeting.
- Meet at 6:30 p.m. April 25 following a joint city council-Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners meeting.
- Meet at 6 p.m. May 24.
- Cancel planning sessions scheduled for May 20-21.
- Cancel the June 6 workshop and change the June 6 meeting to an organizational meeting.
- Cancel the Aug. 22 council meeting.
- Add a council planning session on Aug. 26 beginning at noon.
Prior to the council’s 6 p.m. meeting, a workshop will be held at 4 p.m. so council can hear reports on the following items:
- An update of the city’s BUILD grant project. The city received $15 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation in late 2019 to build four greenway and sidewalk projects and make improvements to West Fifth Street between Cadillac and Reade streets. At the time, the project was expected to cost $24 million. City staff will update the council on efforts to complete the project’s plans, acquire right-of-way and easements and finalize the grant agreement with the transportation department.
- An update on its proposed capital improvement program for fiscal year 2023-27.
- Staff also is scheduled to discuss the final rules issued by the U.S. Treasury Department outlining how American Rescue Plan funding can be spent.