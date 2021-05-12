A painting highlighting the joy people get from the Tar River is the image recommended for the second mural on the Fourth Street Parking Garage.
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge Executive Director Holly Garriott presented the recommendation to the Greenville City Council at its Monday workshop.
She asked that council schedule a vote during its June 7 meeting to approve the image. The goal is to have the artists complete it by late June.
“A Great Place to Be Outside” is the creation of Rakia Jackson and Kidd Graves, no relation to Assistant City Manager Ken Graves.
The mural will be painted on two panels facing Fourth Street. It shows people along the Tar River enjoying fishing, listening to music, kayaking, and other activities.
“It is to really celebrate the amenities and assets of our river and of our recreation. Both of the artists do a lot of activities on the river and they really want to accentuate that,” Garriott said.
Artist Helen Lewis painted a three panel mural “Bubbles” on the Cotanche Street side of the parking deck earlier this year. It shows two hands holding bubble wands and a swath of bubbles floating between them.
Garriott said Jackson and Graves wanted to link their design to Lewis’ mural so they have a child blowing bubbles towards Cotanche Street.
Jackson is a resident artist at the Art Lab, the council’s arts and business incubator, and Graves is obtaining a master of fine arts degree in sculpture, Garriott said.
The Greenville Mural Group Arts Selection Panel selected the design from 15 submissions, Garriott said.
“You can see it’s bright, lively, colorful and if you think about looking at the Fourth Street side of the parking deck it’s almost a reflection of the river just a few blocks away,” Garriott said.
“The river and outdoor events are so important to us so we see this as a wonderful representation of life here in Greenville and just a really positive message.”
The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is paying for the supplies. The artists also will receive a design fee of $500 and an implementation stipend of $2,000 that the arts council funds.
The Greenville City Council last year implemented a process where the Civic Arts Commission must submit public art projects that will be placed on city-owned property to the city council for approval. The process requires the presentation to be given during a council workshop and the council then votes to approve or deny it at a later meeting.
No council members had questions after Garriott's presentation.