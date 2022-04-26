A plan to alter the Pitt County Schools dress code is likely to face opposition next month from one board member who has questioned whether the proposed changes strip away too much of the current policy.
The proposed revisions to the student dress code and appearance policy, presented Monday at a Board of Education work session, remove the prohibition against graphics, words and pictures on shirts. Current policy requires students’ shirts and tops to be a solid color with only small manufacturer’s logos or school-approved logos.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty questioned why the proposed policy removed references to graphics or words on students’ clothes. She asked whether the new rules would allow students to wear shirts containing words such as “White Power,” “Black Lives Matter” or “Occupy” or if shirts containing slogans of political candidates would be permitted.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the less restrictive policy is designed to give principals the authority to handle issues related to student dress.
The proposed policy, which is scheduled to come up for a vote next week, states that, “All students are expected to dress in a neat manner and conform to standards of good taste and decency in their dress while attending school sponsored classes and activities.” It leaves the decision for determining appropriate dress and appearance to each school’s administration.
The proposed policy would eliminate the requirement that shirts have collars but would continue to require sleeves. Tops would still be required to cover the chest, back, torso and stomach, with pants or skirts extending to a student’s mid-thigh.
The policy would continue to prohibit gang-related clothing and accessories. It also would forbid students from wearing articles that depict or advocate violence, criminal activity, pornography or substance abuse or the use of tobacco, alcohol or drugs.
“You might want to put in ‘sex,’ (to the list of subjects that images on clothing cannot depict),” Doherty said.
Lenker said he believed the decency provision would cover such a scenario.
“Wearing a shirt about sex and intercourse to school would not be decent,” he said. “I don’t think that’s something we really need to address, personally.
“I have to look at we’ve done for two years when we really haven’t truly enforced the dress code; we’ve not had those problems,” Lenker said. “For the most part, I think kids do want to show a little bit of their personality that they’re wearing different types of shirts that may have words on them, but they’re not the type of words that are a distraction.”
Pitt County Schools put a school uniform policy into effect in 2008. A local group filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights two years later. Multiple revisions have been made in the nearly 15 years since the policy’s adoption, with the most recent coming in 2020.
Doherty said she was concerned that the new changes might open the school district up for a lawsuit.
“I won’t be here,” said Doherty, who has not filed for re-election in November. “That’s what I thought our prohibition against words and graphics allowed us to prevent, potential litigation. … If you can avoid your district getting into a free speech battle with a student, that’s a good thing.”
Lenker said he was not aware of lawsuits in districts with more lenient dress codes.
The student dress code and appearance policy (4316) is scheduled to be considered as part of May 2 Board of Education agenda. Doherty objected to the item being placed on the board’s consent agenda, so the issue will be open for discussion prior to the board vote.