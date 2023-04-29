The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday is expected to approve a local budget proposal that seeks $51.7 million in county appropriations to help fund pay raises, increasing costs for facilities and enhanced security.
The request represents an increase of 13.7% over last year, when schools received about $45.4 million from the county Board of Commissioners. If approved, the budget would represent a 25% increase in appropriations over the last four years. County funds make up 96.6% of the district’s operating budget revenue.
Commissioners are expected to hear the request on Wednesday and make a final decision in June. The school board reviewed the request earlier this month and is scheduled to approve it as part on its consent agenda on Monday.
Of the $6.2 million increase, about $1.7 million is based on fixed-cost salary needs, including a proposed 5% increase for teachers and other certified employees and a 4.25% increase in classified employee salaries. The money would fund increases for local positions to match increases expected from the state for state-funded jobs.
A budget proposal from the N.C. House, released last month, would provide at least 10.2% in pay raises for teachers and an 8.5% increase for non-certified school personnel over the next two years. The Senate has not yet released its budget.
“It restores master’s (degree) pay,” Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett said of the House budget proposal. “It also adds an additional 2% for bus drivers, so maybe that will help with our recruiting.”
Pitt County Schools’ budget proposal includes a request for nearly $1 million for weapons detectors for the county’s middle schools and high schools. However, a portion of the funds needed for the system have already been designated school security.
Baggett said that last year, the county had approved about $1.2 million for school resource officers, but the school district only needed to use about $400,000 of that amount because it received a state grant for nearly $600,000 to fund SRO positions.
The proposed budget includes $2.1 million in new money requests to fund school nurses, to add counselors and social workers and to increase the local teacher supplement. About $743,000 would fund an increase in supplements from 7% to 7.5% for teachers, assistant principals and principals.
“The last several years, we have been able to increase those by a half a percent (each year) starting in 2019-20,” Baggett said.
The $731,000 in new money requests for nursing is not for additional positions. Pitt County Schools currently has 27 nurses and five nurse extenders assigned to cover the more than three dozen schools in the district. The funding would be used for five school nurse salaries currently being paid with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money and previously funded by ECU Health. The hospital’s current contract with Pitt County government is to provide and fund nine nurses for Pitt County Schools. The requested funding also will help pay for another five positions supported by the Pitt County Health Department.
An additional $680,896 in new money requests would be used to hire eight additional school counselors and social workers. Baggett’s report to the board showed that state allotment for school counselor positions is significantly lower than what is recommended by the American School Counselors Association, especially in elementary and K-8 schools.
About $2.3 million of the budget increase is based on fixed-cost facilities increases. The local budget proposal, presented to the school board April 17, showed facilities cost increases of more than 60% in a number of categories, including fuel, roofing and construction repair, pest control, custodial support and flooring replacement.
“Most of these are based on increases in market expenses,” Baggett said, adding that $100,000 of the increase is to cover higher insurance costs. She said it is no surprise that facility operations account for the largest share, 27.7%, of the local operating budget expenditures.
“Local dollars are intended to support facilities,” Baggett said. “But we also spend approximately 20 percent of our local dollars for teacher supplements and 14 percent for non instructional support.”
The proposed budget includes an increase in capital appropriations requests from $1 million to $1.2 million. The $200,000 increase represents higher expenditures for security cameras, fire alarm upgrades, playground equipment and vehicle repairs and replacement.
The budget also seeks an increase in Article 40 and 42 sales tax funding from $660,000 to $1.4 million to help pay for elevator chair lift replacements and other Americans with Disabilities Act compliance needs for athletics facilities as well as to cover costs increases for security improvements and roofing replacements.
Increased costs come at a time when the school district is expecting a reduction in the low-wealth allotment provided by the state to counties that do not have the ability to generate revenue to support public schools at the state average level. For 2023-24, PCS expects to receive $8.1 million, compared to $8.7 million for 2022-23.