The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday is expected to approve a local budget proposal that seeks $51.7 million in county appropriations to help fund pay raises, increasing costs for facilities and enhanced security.

The request represents an increase of 13.7% over last year, when schools received about $45.4 million from the county Board of Commissioners. If approved, the budget would represent a 25% increase in appropriations over the last four years. County funds make up 96.6% of the district’s operating budget revenue.


