The N.C. Department of Transportation will discuss proposed improvements to Dickinson Avenue in a meeting being held in person, over the telephone and virtually on Tuesday.
The in-person session is being held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the A Time for Science building, 729 Dickinson Ave. People can attend virtually by connecting to the link on the Dickinson Avenue improvements page on the state transportation website, ncdot.gov, or they can call 415-930-5321 and enter audio pin 268-435-629.
The Dickinson Avenue project covers an area from Memorial Drive/N.C. 11 to Reade Circle. The project proposes to repair the existing drainage systems; replace the materials under the pavement; repave and restripe the roadway; and improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations along the corridor.
Written comments may be provided using the chat box during the virtual presentation or comment forms at the in-person meeting. Project team members will answer questions during the public meeting.
People also may submit comments by phone 1-984-205-6615 (enter project code 9576); email Dickinson-Ave-Greenville@publicinput.com; or mail to Project Engineer Sarah Lentine, NCDOT-Division 2, P.O. 1587, Greenville, NC 27835, by March 22.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the meeting, including wearing face masks, providing hand sanitizer and maintaining 6-foot social distancing.
NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in this virtual hearing.
Individuals requiring special services should contact Caroletta Daniels, business support liaison at 1503 Mail Service Center in Raleigh; 919-368-1089; or cmdaniels@ncdot.gov as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.
Individuals who do not speak English, or have a limited availability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.