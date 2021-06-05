Greenville residents will have their chance to comment on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget during the City Council’s 6 p.m. Monday virtual meeting.
A $144,215,620 budget has been recommended for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1. More than $89.9 million is directed to the city’s general fund, which is mainly financed through property and sales taxes.
The proposed budget will keep the city’s property tax rate at 49.45 cents per $100 valuation, which is a 40-year low, Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin said during an earlier presentation.
The city’s second-largest operating fund is employee health insurance which is budgeted at nearly $14.3 million. Stormwater management is third, with a nearly $8.8 million budget. Other major expenditures are sanitation, $8 million; debt service, $6.97 million; fleet maintenance, nearly $5.3 million; vehicle replacement, $4.8 million; and transit, nearly $3.3 million.
Housing and facilities improvements are $1.8 million and $1 million respectively. Highlights of the proposed budget are:
- An estimated $2 million increase in projected property and sale tax revenues.
- An average 2 percent wage increase for employees.
- Adding $100,000 to the city’s other post-employment benefits contribution, raising the annual funding to $600,000.
- Keeping the sanitation pickup fee at $16 a month.
- Funding $500,000 to the Greenville ENC Alliance.
- Budgeting $200,000 for job creation grants.
- Budgeting $100,000 for the Minority and Women Business Enterprise Incubate to Accelerate program.
- Funding $2.8 million for street improvements, a $300,000 increase.
- Raising the stormwater utility rate each year for the next four years.
- Funding $4.35 million for capital projects including facility improvements, computer replacements and replacement of the city’s vehicle fleet.
- Funding $100,000 to purchase new public safety radio equipment. It will be a recurring cost.
- Funding $150,000 for pedestrian safety projects.
- Keeping the motor vehicle tax at $30. The tax funds city street projects.
- Adding a position in the traffic services division and a new assistant city attorney position.
- Funding to finance about $45.8 million in capital projects including replacement of the community swimming pool, Eppes recreation center enhancements, Wildwood Park phase 2, construction of Fire Station No. 7, bay expansion of Fire station No. 1 and the BUILD grant projects. The BUILD grant projects include extending the greenway system, improvements to West Fifth Street and other multimodal improvements.
Comments also will be taken on the budgets for Sheppard Memorial Library, $2.5 million; the Pitt Greenville Convention and Visitors Authority, nearly $1.4 million; and the Greenville Utilities Commission, $265.5 million.
The city’s budget ordinance includes the library and convention and visitors authority but GUC’s budget is adopted in a separate ordinance.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge’s fiscal year 2021-22 contract for services.
- Discussion of a resolution to cancel the city’s remote meeting’s policy.
Under the council’s consent agenda, which includes multiple items that are voted on by the council without discussion, is a vote on the public art recommendation for the mural on Fourth Street Parking Garage. Titled “A Great Place to Be Outside,” the mural depicts people enjoying a multitude of activities on the Tar River.
People who want to comment on the budget should submit their request to the city clerk by calling 329-4422 or by sending an email with the subject line “budget public hearing” to PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov.
Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, the council will hold a virtual workshop beginning at 4 p.m. that will feature an update on Wildwood Park Development Plan and a report on permitting and planning trends from 2020.
Both virtual sessions will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 9 and www.greenvillenc.gov.