The county’s public high schools plan to return to ECU’s Minges Coliseum for graduation ceremonies in June.
The district released a tentative schedule of graduation ceremonies late Tuesday. The times are listed as subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions.
According to the schedule, Pitt County Schools Early College High School students will graduate at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, followed by J.H. Rose High School at 2 p.m. and D.H. Conley High School at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, June 5, South Central High School will graduate at 8 a.m., followed by Ayden-Grifton High School at noon, North Pitt High School at 3 p.m. and Farmville Central High School at 6 p.m.
Graduations will be live-streamed. Tuesday’s statement said ticket allotments would be shared at a later date.
Preston Bowers, high school facilitator and AVID district director, told members of the Board of Education last week that he expected graduates would be limited to two guests each.
The county’s public high schools held graduation ceremonies in Minges for more than two decades before moving them outside in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last June, the school district hosted 11 outdoor graduation events over eight days to allow required distancing for an estimated 1,700 graduates.