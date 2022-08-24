A boat manufacturer is seeking a state air permit to operate its Greenville facility, and the public has a chance to weigh in on the request.

World Cat Greenville uses styrene to manufacture its outboard power catamarans. Styrene is classified as a volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant, said Shawn Taylor, a spokesman with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.