Pitt County Schools students will return to all-virtual instruction for the next two weeks due to increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, the school board decided Monday. Remote learning begins Tuesday and continues through Jan. 22.
The decision follows weekend announcements that two elementary schools would be closed for face-to-face instruction this week due to reported cases and quarantines.
Across the district, Superintendent Ethan Lenker said 267 staff members and 983 students were under quarantine as of Friday.
“What we had to do it at Eastern and Ridgewood, looking at the rest of numbers, that’s not going to be the end,” he said.
The 7-2 vote, which reversed a decision last week to start the spring semester in person, will return the county’s public school district to its longest period of remote instruction since the spring of 2020.
School board members Benjie Forrest and Worth Forbes, who have consistently opposed moves to return to all-virtual instruction, were the dissenting votes.