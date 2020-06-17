With new cases on the rise, Pitt County's public health director on Wednesday continued to urge the community to practice social distancing, wear masks and take other measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Dr. John Silvernail said a mandate requiring people to wear masks in public would be up to elected officials. Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday his administration is considering such an order, and the issue has come up locally. The state already requires employees in personal service businesses such as hair and nail salons to wear them.
Silvernail said he thinks mask help but he will leave it up to politicians to decide if they want to make masks mandatory.
"Masks do decrease your ability to transmit the infection if you have it and they offer some limited protection to you if you're exposed to somebody in less than 6 feet who has it, so I encourage the wearing of masks where you cannot be more than six feet from other individuals," Silvernail said.
The health department on Wednesday received reports of nine new positive cases of the virus, bringing the county's cumulative total to 497 as of 4:50 p.m. That's an increase of 100 new cases since June 6, according to health department data.
The numbers include a large outbreak at East Carolina Rehab and Wellness in Greenville where 18 staff members and 38 residents have tested positive for the virus. PruittHealth-Farmville had six staff members test positive for the virus.
Silvernail on Wednesday also confirmed there had been multiple cases of coronavirus in a wing of A Child's Place on Moye Boulevard, a facility many hospital workers utilize for child care. The Health Department advised A Child's Place to send the children and staff in that wing home and have them tested for coronavirus, Silvernail said.
He said the overall increase in cases is due in part to a higher level of testing, but the disease is probably more prevalent now. Due to people gathering for Memorial Day, the virus may have been able to spread much like how influenza spreads during Christmas.
"Then there's the reopening too. We have reopened so people are out and moving about more than they were before," Silvernail said.
As the state reopens it is important that people continue to practicing social distancing, wear masks and wash hands, Silvernail said. He said he wears a mask in public and has encouraged his wife to wear in public also.
"The masking, if I go to the store, it's hit or miss. Sometimes you go in (and) a lot of people have masks on, and some other stores there's less percentage of masks ... but I do see a fair number of people wearing masks," he said. "We could probably do a little bit better with wearing masks in public, but overall I think our residents have done very, very well with following our directions and staying home when they were told to stay home and doing appropriate sanitizing."
Pitt County has had a coronavirus case fatality rate of 0.81 percent, Silvernail said. The two most recent Pitt County deaths were over the age of 65 and had significant co-morbidities, he said.
The low fatality rate could be attributed to the county's younger population along with the virus taking longer to get to Pitt County than other areas. He said the delay gave congregate living facilities time to prepare because a high percentage of deaths from the virus have been in congregate living facilities.
"The median age in Pitt County is in the 30s, so I think that helps from a death rate perspective ... Taking longer for the infection to reach us did give a chance for our vulnerable populations in nursing homes and other congregate living settings to be protected," he said.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced on Tuesday that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services would allocate $35 million to local health departments. Pitt County Health Department would receive $444,424.
Pitt County has not received the funding yet and would need the public agreement addendum to direct the spending. The department is currently receiving funding through the CARES Act, most of which has gone toward testing, Silvernail said.
DHHS on Wednesday reported 1,002 new virus cases, up from 751 on Tuesday. A total of 46,855 cases have now been recorded statewide with 1,168 deaths.
A total of 846 people were hospitalized statewide, up from 829 on Tuesday, which had been the highest one-day total since the pandemic began. Vidant Health reported that 59 people were hospitalized with COVID at its facilities.
DHHS reported that 79 percent of inpatient hospital beds were in use statewide. Silvernail said he believed that Vidant's capacity was about the same.