A public hearing on proposed new land-use standards along N.C. 43 South generated complaints about Greenville Utilities’ efforts to secure easements to extend sewer along Mills Road.
People living in the area said the recommendations presented in the proposed N.C. 43 South Land Use Plan also would create denser development that will ruin the rural character of the area and create more flooding events.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners took no action following the Monday public hearing. The commissioners are scheduled to vote on the recommended plan at the April 5 meeting.
The proposal covers a nearly 10-mile area extending from Bell’s Fork Road in Greenville to Stokestown-St. Johns Road south of Chicod.
“We been dealing with a number of rezonings along the corridor over the last few years,” said Planning and Development Services Director James Rhodes. “For planning staff, we felt like our existing land-use plan didn’t adequately address some of the issues we were seeing along N.C. 43, especially south of Cox’s Crossing, where we were getting some nonresidential uses that were being proposed.”
Rhodes said the area has become a victim of its own success as more people move into the area.
The Greenville City Council has approved several non-contiguous annexations in the area in recent years, and Greenville Utilities has a plan to extend sewer service along Mills Road and Hudson’s Crossroads Road ending at Herber Hudson Road.
The proposed land-use plan lays out a strategy that will allow for suburban growth along the northern portion of the highway while preserving the rural nature of southern Pitt County, he said.
Bill Gaston, a resident of Somerset subdivision, said people move to areas outside Greenville because they want to be in a less congested, rural setting. He and his neighbors were upset when they learned after the fact that the City of Greenville annexed and rezoned an area near their home to permit development of a higher density subdivision.
“We are looking to the county commissioners to be the protectors of landowners rights, those who have been here for generations and those of us who have been out here 15 years,” Gaston said.
Jeremy Stokes, a lifelong resident of Joe Stocks Road, has three children attending school in southern Pitt County. Chicod School, Hope Middle and D.H. Conley High School are already crowded, he said. What plans are in place to accommodate the population explosion that will come with denser development, Stokes said.
“It’s a great privilege and honor to be where I am,” said Collin Wiggs, who said he lives in the “bullseye” of the area being proposed for further development.
“I know change is inevitable, that’s one of the only certain things in life,” he said. “I want to come here tonight because I like what the current status is.”
Higher home density is going to create greater flooding problems in the area, said Kendall Paramore, district manager for the Southeastern Drainage Corp., which manages and provides maintenance for drainage districts in Pitt, Craven, Jones and Lenoir counties.
More than 190 miles of drainage canals are connected to the N.C. 43 South area, Paramore said. The canals were dug to support agricultural purposes only. Housing development will create more flooding in the area, he said.
Discussions are underway about implementing stormwater controls, Paramore said. But after seeing how the canals handled the record-setting rainfall in January and February, the retention ponds used in developments won’t be enough to prevent flooding, he said.
Gaston and Keith Cox, who lives along Mills Road, said they are unhappy with GUC’s approach to obtaining easements to build sewer lines that will serve areas already annexed by the city of Greenville.
Cox said property owners had no prior warning about the development under consideration. Cox said they also felt forced to accept the easement offer or the public utility would condemn the needed property and force the sale.
GUC is installing multiple sewer lines in the areas located near Hollywood Crossroads.
One is a gravity sewer line that begins at the existing pump station at Ivy Road then runs along low-lying areas to Mills Road and then to the north of the intersection of Mills and Ivy roads, GUC spokesman Steve Hawley said.
Sixteen easements are needed on this section of gravity sewer.
“Where feasible, we are locating easements where they are concurrent to easements already being used by drainage districts, making it less impactful to the landowners,” Hawley said. “The remaining section of the project is a force main that runs along the north side of Mills Road and connects the gravity sewer to a new pump station being built near the intersection of Mills Road and Hudson’s Crossroads Road.”
Hawley said GUC’s right-of-way officer started reaching out to landowners a year ago when design work began on the project. Letters started going out to the landowners in February.
Hawley said GUC isn’t taking ownership of the land. Current owners will use the property.
“We have been and will continue to work with property owners in that area to try to find a solution that will meet the needs of both the property owners and the developers,” said GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon.
Commissioner Lauren White, who represents the area, said she’s concerned about GUC’s approach with landowners and the potential problems with additional school crowding and water drainage problems.
Commissioner Alex Albright, who represents western Pitt County, asked if the amount of housing density could be reduced to ease the burden on the area’s schools.
When county planners started working on the land-use plan they envisioned changes only to the area immediately off Hollwood Crossroads and a small area near Hudson’s Crossroads Road, Rhodes said.
Then they saw the amount of area that will be served by GUC’s sewer expansion.
“We would be fooling ourselves, if that area will be easily served by sewer it will be a denser development pattern,” Rhodes said. “That’s why we changed our map in the last couple of months or so to reflect the information we received from Greenville Utilities.”
Sewer service will bring higher density development, he said, and areas that receive sewer service will be annexed into the city and under its planning and development department.
Albright said since city rules will go into effect, the county’s planning recommendations don’t matter.
“It does matter. This particular plan most likely will be approved by the city of Greenville,” Rhodes said. “I hope they will consider it. Really, we are late in getting this planning done because the infrastructure is well underway.”
Albright remained doubtful.
“It sounds like we are stuck in a no-win situation where everybody is going to get screwed in this except the city,” Albright said.