ECU/Loessin Playhouse is putting a new complexion on an ancient Greek comedy with “Lysistrata,” which opens Friday.
The play, being presented virtually, faces head-on the challenge of performing during a pandemic, going to great lengths (and heights) to help students keep their distance on stage.
Twenty larger-than-life puppets will help bring to life one of Aristophanes’ best-known comedies, originally performed in in 411 BC.
“It is a unique and interesting way to present this production,” Jayme Host, director of ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance, said. “It’s a very creative way to keep the students socially distanced and masked but not in a way that looks like we just have to follow protocols.”
Director Gregory Funaro said that while the idea of over-sized puppets began as a way to keep actors 6 feet apart, “as we moved forward, they began to illustrate the over-the-top nature of the show, adding an extra layer to the comedy.”
“I think we could all use a good laugh,” said Funaro, a theater professor and head of the professional acting program at ECU. “And ‘Lysistrata’ certainly provides that.”
But the elements of comedy and puppetry don’t add up to a kid-friendly show. “Lysistrata” is no staged version of “The Muppets.” The production contains adult content and language.
The play tells the story of an Athenian woman’s attempt to end the Peloponnesian War by encouraging Greek women to refuse sexual intimacy until their men commit to peace. ECU/Loessin Playhouse will perform Ellen McLaughlin’s modern adaptation, which was first read in 2003 as part of the Lysistrata Project, a protest against the war in Iraq.
ECU senior Damaris Tooley welcomed the chance to portray the head-strong title character and to star in a comedy following several dramatic roles. Still, the Charlotte native was unsure how to carry herself as “Lysistrata,” especially considering that she would be playing the part with a giant puppet as an extension of her costume.
“I’ve never worked with puppets before, and I really never thought about working with puppets before,” she said. “I was just really ready to work regardless of what was going to go on. I was just like ‘OK, if it’s puppets that will get me on stage, then puppets I shall do.’”
Nolan O’Dell, who began to ECU as an assistant professor for design and production in August of 2020, felt like he was ready for anything after essentially sitting out as a scenic designer in the fall, when ECU produced a series of radio plays due to COVID-19.
“Last semester was really hard just because we weren’t physically producing something for the stage,” O’Dell said. “For people who’ve done that all of our lives, it’s been a challenge to not create something.”
In November, O’Dell and other members of his design team began working to create puppets, spending hours in the lab making hundreds of parts that would ultimately be required for the show.
“It’s new for all of the design team to be doing puppets,” said O’Dell, an award-winning designer who has served as a scenic artist and props artisan on Broadway productions including “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King.”
“No one’s done anything this to this extent, so it’s a big learning curve. We’re learning right along with the students,” he said. “We thought if we’re going to do something like this, we should do it now when we have a little bit more latitude and a little more forgiveness for being a little bit experimental with things.”
A few students have taken more detailed roles in making the puppets, sculpting faces, creating hairstyles and matching skin tones.
“It’s a huge group effort,” O’Dell said. “I wish we had kept track of how many students were working on it and how many man hours.”
Designed to be lightweight, the puppets are carried using a backpack-type design which supports the puppet’s torso, arms and 2-foot tall head. Actors control the puppets’ arms, but the actor’s legs stand in for lower limbs.
Tooley acknowledged that she and other cast members felt somewhat silly when they first started rehearsing scenes in front of studio mirrors. But as actors have improved in their movement, they have also found they are developing talents that might have otherwise gone untapped.
“The radio plays, in a way, helped just because of the voice acting,” Tooley said. “We had to make sure we were doing so much with our voices because we weren’t seen. Basically the puppets are a little bit of the same thing because we’re not the focal point, so we’re trying to use our voices and using our mobility within the puppets.”
Although continuing her acting studies during the pandemic has proved challenging, Tooley believes that her recent experiences have contributed to her being a more well-rounded actor as she prepares to move to New York after next month’s graduation.
“I think it’s going to be a feel-good thing to end my college career with,” she said of “Lysistrata.”
“I just feel like it opens a whole new door to theater and film and what artists and creatives can do,” Tooley said. “This has just given us a whole new outlet.”
O’Dell does not expect to see puppets on stage in McGinnis Theatre following this show, but he does see potential for use for many of the creations as a part of the university’s theater education programming.
“We kind of say right now that we don’t know that we’d ever do this big of a puppet kind of show again for a long time,” he said. “But it’s really been worth it to kind of stretch our muscles and try to tell a story and to make it really interesting for our patrons to see on stage. This environment has given us kind of the impetus to do that.”
ECU School of Theatre and Dance will stream “Lysistrata” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 and available online at theatredance.ecu.edu or by calling the box office at 328-6829. Tickets for ECU students available for $5 by calling the box office.