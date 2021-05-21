Greenville’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied the city’s request to rezone part of the Town Common in a tie that required the commission chairman to cast the deciding vote at its virtual Thursday meeting.
The commission received 15 comments from 16 people — a couple sent a joint statement — weighing in on the city’s request to rezone 5.2 acres of land located between the east end of the Town Common and Baker Street.
While the comments were not read aloud, all 15 statements opposed rezoning the area and building a commercial structure on the site.
“I served on the Town Council in 1965 when the unanimous vote of council and the vote of a city referendum declared that the area in question was to be used as a city park and open space,” Earl Trevanthan wrote.
“Please do not destroy the one common area in the city where all peoples, ages, races and walks of life enjoy an experience,” Carol Hardy said. “The town common is just that, a common space for everyone.”
The city already has a convention center and there are nearby restaurants, Hardy said. She also argued that a publicly funded boat launch should not be dictated by a private company.
Several other commenters said there is too little greenway in the downtown.
Chairman Les Robinson said the statements would be included in the record about the action.
The city sought the rezoning because it is exploring a recommendation first made in 2019 to build a restaurant/convention center and kayak/canoe rental space along the Tar River. The 5.2 acres include a portion of the Town Common, the parking lot leading to the boat launch, Town Creek Bridge and property bordering Baker Street.
“I read through the comments of all the people that responded and I agree with just about everything almost everyone said,” commission member Hap Maxwell said.
Greenville, compared to other communities, doesn’t have a lot of open green space, he said. The Town Common is a park everyone can enjoy and the bathrooms and inclusive playground make it a good place to bring children.
“I have a real problem with us giving up any more green space,” Maxwell said.
While staff referred to an action plan in the city’s Horizon 2026 Community Plan that involved redeveloping properties on First Street, Maxwell said he believed that was referring to institutional and office buildings on the south side of First Street, not the Town Common.
“After hearing about the proposed plan the city put forth I was actually excited the city has future plans to develop land on the river that everyone can enjoy,” commission member Max Joyner III said. “I’m excited about the potential for this project and move to support it.”
When no other commission members weighed Robinson asked if anyone wanted to make a motion. Someone said they did, but Robinson stopped them, saying Maxwell had “raised” his hand using a Zoom function.
Because of the Zoom format, it was unclear who tried to make the motion.
Maxwell made a motion to deny the request, saying there was a better zoning classification for the property. The site’s current zoning allows for multi-family development.
Joyner asked to make a substitute motion approving the request but City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said substitute motions aren’t allowed in the commission’s rules.
Joyner, Billy Parker and Michael Overton voted against the motion; Maxwell, John M. Collins and Allen Thomas voted for it.
Robinson voted to deny the rezoning request.
The item now goes to the Greenville City Council.
Rezoning approved
The commission voted 4-2 to approve a rezoning request that will allow for denser multi-family development on 17 acres along Port Terminal Road.
The planning and zoning commission and Greenville City Council previously approved zoning changes that allowed less dense multi-family housing on the property.
The parcel is more than 20 acres, but 3.3 acres are wetlands. A small portion of the property that falls in the floodway. Only 17 acres are suitable for development.
Staff recommended denial of the rezoning request because it does not comply with the recommended uses of the property.
Maxwell made a motion to approve the staff’s recommendation but it failed 4-2.
Joyner then made a motion to deny the staff’s recommendation and approve the rezoning.
Joyner, Overton, Parker and Thomas voted to approve the rezoning and Maxwell and Collins voted against it.
The City Council now will vote on the request.
Code changes
A request to amend the city’s development code to allow manufacturing/warehousing uses in the medical-heavy commercial zoning districts was withdrawn by the applicant.
Staff recommended denying the request, saying a warehouse complex could be land intensive and it wasn’t a good fit for the medical district.
The board unanimously approved changes to the city code that will permit a “dance studio” use in downtown commercial fringe, general commercial and heavy commercial zoning districts and “parcel delivery service” in general commercial and neighborhood commercial districts.
Overton asked if he needed to be excused from voting because he had talked to Gooby on behalf of a potential client about increasing the districts “parcel delivery service” is allowed in.
“I don’t have anything on right now that would create this as a direct benefit but I also want to be upfront that I did have discussions with her because it is a user we had been talking to at the time,” Overton said.
“That’s not a conflict,” McGirt said.