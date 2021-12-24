The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission recommended amending the city’s future land use and character map to permit a property currently designated for commercial use to receive a residential designation.
Greenville planning staff recommended denying the request, saying the property potentially could be surrounded by commercial or industrial development in the future.
The request was made by Reggie Spain Housing at Tuesday’s planning and zoning commission meeting and involves 50 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Frog Level Road. It is adjacent to the Teakwood Green subdivision.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said while the property is in Pitt County’s planning jurisdiction, it’s anticipated the property owner will want to annex it into the city to receive sewer service, so it’s included in the city’s future land use map as commercial with a potential conservation/open space between it and Teakwood Green subdivision.
The map recommends commercial development along the northern side of Frog Level Road between Dickinson Avenue and the Southwest Bypass, with open space serving as a buffer to residential development.
Spain holdings wants to connect the property to Teakwood Greene to build more housing.
“This request, yes it does kind of go in the face of what we traditionally look at with a land use plan,” said Brian Fagundus of ARK Consulting, who spoke on behalf of Spain Holdings. “But in the context of where we are and where things are surrounding this property, it seems to make sense … for this property to go residential.”
A nearby commercial park has never been fully developed and the businesses located in it typically fall in the heavy commercial category, such as a gymnastics academy.
“From a market standpoint, a field standpoint, it feels much more like a residential property than it does commercial, heavy commercial light industrial,” Fugundus said. People who live in the proposed development will be well aware of what is surrounding them, he said.
Commission member Michael Overton said he understands staff’s concern about the parcel being surrounded by commercial development, but all the property north of the location is residential.
Commissioner member Hap Maxwell made a motion to deny changing the future land use and character map, but it died for the lack of a second.
The request to change the map was approved 5-1 with Maxwell voting no.
The commission did approve staff’s recommendation to approve rezoning requests for two pieces of property that are side by side on Allen Road, adjacent to the Pitt County landfill.
ABC Family requested that 23.5 acres currently zoned as residential-agriculture be divided with 3.8 acres along Allen Road rezoned heavy commercial and nearly 19.7 acres rezoned unoffensive industry.
The neighboring property owner, Aston Alexander Properties, requested that nearly 67 acres zoned currently zoned as residential-agricultural be divided with nearly 6.7 acres rezoned as heavy commercial along Allen Road and 60.2 acres rezoned as unoffensive industry.
“For what’s coming down the road for Allen Road and the road improvements … it appears to me that a commercial type zoning was a better zoning along the roadway,” consultant Michael Baldwin said.
Gooby said the expected uses will likely be mini-storage facilities, automotive repair or office space for a contractor. Maxwell opposed the recommendation, because both properties are at the head of the Green Mill Run watershed, which floods in areas like the Tar River-university neighborhood.
He made a motion to deny the request but it failed for a lack of a second.
The motion to approve the rezoning passed 5-1 with Maxwell casting the no vote.
The board unanimously approved a second preliminary plat for Carolina Crofts, a residential development located on N.C. 43 North, adjacent to Rock Springs subdivision.
The developers created a new plat when it did away with commercial space and townhomes approved in the original plat. The new plan also redesigned the development’s streets and turned several areas that were supposed to be farms into ponds.