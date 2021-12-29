AYDEN — The town’s Branding Committee has gone whole hog with a barbecue theme to help Ayden’s marketing efforts.
Committee members unveiled a proposed campaign for the town during the Dec. 13 Board of Commissioners meeting. Gwendolyn Yiznitsky, owner of Gwendy’s Goodies, and Holly Akin, executive director of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, led the presentation.
Yiznitsky revealed the name of the campaign is “’Que Marks the Spot.” The committee consulted with Ayden residents, business owners and Michael Rudd, a public communication specialist and professor at the East Carolina University, to formulate the idea.
“It started with us surveying the community and getting people to tell us what they thought about Ayden and what they loved about Ayden,” Yiznitsky said. “We gathered that barbecue is our roots and we have a lot of things to be really proud of.
“We took a lot of time tossing around ideas and the one we enjoyed the most because we can do so much with it, is ’Que Marks the Spot,’” she said. “Where our roots are in barbecue, ’Que marks the spot for so many beautiful qualities and attributes that have sprung up through the heritage of barbecue.”
‘Que marks the spot for world-renowned smoked pork, but it also marks the spot of a welcoming community, a great place to raise a family, craftsmanship, quilting and so much more, Yiznitsky said.
Akin expanded on the committee’s idea.
“We have a lot of exciting plans to roll it out over the next few months,” she said. “Be on the lookout for several things we have planned for the next quarter.
“The chamber plans to host a banquet at the end of February to do a soft launch, leading up to a big reveal at the barbecue festival in May,” Akin said.
Other business
At the final meeting of the year, the board swore in incumbent commissioners and one newly-elected commissioner, Sarah Conner.
Conner defeated Phyllis Ross who has served as a commissioner for the past eight years. Before Conner took the oath of office, Mayor Steve Tripp recognized Ross, stating, “She has always put the citizens of Ayden first.”
Ross said it has been a privilege to serve.
“Congrats Sarah, I know you’ll do a great job. Continue to move forward and thank you for this opportunity,” Ross said.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, Ivory Mewborn was selected to continue serving as mayor pro tem. Tripp made the following appointment to town advisory boards:
- Library Board: Mewborn
- Planning Board: Commissioner Raymond Langley
- Arts & Recreation: Commissioner Johnny Davis
- Fire Department Advisory Board: Commissioner Cindy Goff
No action was taken on the Main Street Committee’s request to designate a street in town as Main Street. A public hearing will take place on the matter at the board’s January meeting.