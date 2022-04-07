Whatever plans Qurate Retail Group has for its QVC division, they don’t include eastern North Carolina.
QVC posted a news release Wednesday on its corporate website that said it has decided not to rebuild its 1.2-million-square-foot distribution center on Kingsboro Road after it was destroyed by a fire that began in the early morning hours of Dec. 18.
“After months of assessment and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to rebuild our facility,” the news release stated. “While we will not rebuild, there has been no decision made on our future plans for the property.”
Attempts to contact local officials Wednesday in the Twin Counties were unsuccessful.
QVC, which stands for “Quality Value Convenience,” is based in West Chester, Pa., and has had a presence in Edgecombe County since 2000. In 2011, the company began a five-year, $71-million expansion that took it to the present 1,200 employee base that had been ramped up to an estimated 3,000 to handle Christmas season business.
There were 1,953 employees on the payroll as of Dec. 29, 2021. The workforce was drawn from 19 counties with Edgecombe County as the largest source of workers, followed by Nash County. A total of 375 workers were from Edgecombe County, according to a report at Monday night’s meeting of the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners.
On March 2, Carolinas Gateway Partnership CEO Norris Tolson told the Tarboro Golden K Kiwanis that although 75 percent of the facility was destroyed, a large portion of the robotics was undamaged by the fire and QVC personnel were actively testing to see if the program was operational.
At that time, Tolson expressed a belief that QVC would ultimately decide to stay.
In the end, a combination of factors played into QVC’s decision to move on.
A Qurate Retail Group spokesman said, “This decision was part of a comprehensive analysis of our overall fulfillment center network.”
The distribution center handled all Home Shopping Network returns in addition to its QVC-branded business.
The company, which continues to work with employees to help them find new jobs, informed them of the decision through a voicemail.