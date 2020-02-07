Rabies has been confirmed in a sick fox found south of Winterville, the Pitt County public information office announced Friday.
The fox was reported to Pitt County Animals Services on Wednesday by a resident on Jack Jones Road, who requesting the animal be tested for rabies, a news release said.
The state lab in Raleigh sent animal services notification late in the day on Thursday that the fox had tested positive for rabies, the release said.
Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission have been notified along with Pitt County Public Health Department and Public Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail.
The property owner who originally reported the animal will receive the postrabies prophylaxis vaccines, according to Pitt County Public Health.
At this time, there is no danger to humans or other animals as a result of this incident, the news release said. The incident does highlight the importance of ensuring pets have updated rabies shots.
Anyone whose pets are not vaccinated should contact their veterinarian immediately, the release said. Caution should always be used when encountering a wild animal due to the risk of contracting rabies.
Do not approach wild animals, and try to prevent pets from engaging them as well. This includes the touching of dead animals, because the rabies virus can also be transmitted after death through contact with animal saliva and brain tissue.
For more information about rabies in North Carolina, visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services / NC Public Health Epidemiology website at: http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/diseases/rabies.html or contact the Pitt County Public Health Department at 252-902-2426, or Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1729.