A raccoon captured by animal control officers near the South Tar River Greenway on Thursday tested positive for rabies, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Animal Protective Services officers responded Thursday to the greenway near Cemetery Road off of East Fifth Street for a call about an injured raccoon, a department news release said.
The animal was showing signs of the rabies virus, the release said, and out of an abundance of caution it was sent for rabies testing. The rabies test came back positive on Friday.
At the time of the release, there had been no reports of confirmed exposures to humans or other animals.
Any who believes they may have had contact with the raccoon within 48 hours is encouraged to contact Animal Protective Services (252) 329-4387 or the Pitt County Health Department (252) 902-3200.