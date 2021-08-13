Ayden’s municipal election will feature contested races for the Ward 4 and 5 seats on the Board of Commissioners, but candidate filing produced no challenger for the Ward 3 incumbent.
Ward 5 incumbent Commissioner Phyllis Ross was the last person to file before the noon deadline on Friday, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections. Ross will face newcomer Sarah Parker Conner, who filed Wednesday for seat.
Ward 4 incumbent Commissioner Johnny Davis also filed Wednesday to retain his seat. He will face a challenge from Eric Wayne Todd, who filed to Aug. 4 to run for office.
No one filed to challenge Ward 3 incumbent Commissioner Raymond Langley, who filed on Aug. 5 to run. That means no other candidate will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, although voters will have the option of writing in the name of another person.
All registered voters in Ayden can vote in the at-large races, even though the candidates must live in the ward the represent. The Ward 1 and Ward 2 seats are not up for election this year, nor is the mayor’s post.
Ayden’s filing period was later than most other Pitt County towns because state law requires municipalities with election districts be delayed the year following the census.
While Ayden’s districts may have to be redrawn, its election has not been delayed like Greenville’s because candidates are elected at-large.