A radiothon that collected $60,000 will help make Christmas a little brighter for many Pitt County families this year.
Tuesday’s event hosted by Inner Banks Media at Great Harvest Bread benefited Pitt County Operation Santa Claus and the Salvation Army, who will use the money to supplement their efforts to ensure children in need have gifts under the tree.
“People have just been incredibly generous,” said Henry Hinton, president of IBX Media. “I think everybody understands the need this year and understands this is really important to help other people particularly in 2020, the way things have gone.”
Operation Santa Claus, organized annually by Greenville Fire-Rescue, and the Salvation Army have been collecting toys and other donations since Thanksgiving. Fire-Rescue, which works with Pitt County Schools, other city agencies and public and private partners, will begin distributing toys today.
School system social workers and counselors will come to Station 6 to pick up gifts for the families identified by the school system. Battalion Chief Jeremy Anderson said the Salvation Army is using the radiothon donations for toy purchases that will make up a COVID-19-induced slump in donations.
“What we’re gonna do with that money is supplement any toys that aren’t donated, that money is going to be turned over to the Salvation Army and they’re going to go out and purchase the toys,” Anderson said.
Salvation Army Major Connie Morris said on Wednesday money has been distributed to purchase gifts for Operation Santa Claus and for families who have asked her agency for assistance. Leftover money will go toward social services assistance in the new year.
How much money goes to social services depends on how much was spent on gifts, she daid. This year, Pitt County kids will be getting more than in years past due to the money raised at the radiothon, she said.
The gifts will be distributed to over 1,000 children. Along with the Operation Santa Claus distribution on Thursday, the Salvation Army will be doing a family distribution on Monday and an emergency distribution on Tuesday.
“The main thing we want people to know is, while we’re making sure that children get a good Christmas, that with this response we’ve gotten we want them to know we’re going to be good stewards of this money,” Morris said. “So that not only are kids going to be taken care of at Christmas we’re gonna make sure they’re taken care of beyond Christmas so that the kids of Pitt County have a good New Year as well as a good ending of 2020. 2021 is gonna start well for them as well.”
The radiothon was held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside the Evans Street bakery. Hinton said he thought it might collect around $20,000 but by noon it had already collected $46,000. When the radiothon was about to end, donations were nearing $60,000, and an anonymous donor donated a couple of thousand dollars more to reach $60,000, he said.
IBX and Operation Santa Claus for the past several years has hosted a fundraising concert featuring the Embers. The concert was canceled because of COVID-19, so The Embers’ Craig Woolard sang to visitors outside during the radiothon. Later in the afternoon, The Tim Sutton Trio performed.
Woolard entertained gift-givers with a variety of Christmas classics from “This Christmas” to “I’ll be home for Christmas” to “Come All Yee Faithful.”
“I grew up in Little Washington and anything I can do in eastern North Carolina, I like to do, so this is a great, great thing that’s happening out here and I’m just pleased and privileged to be a part of it,” Woolard said.
Great Harvest owner Gregg Green said the event allowed money to be raised for Operation Santa Claus and the Salvation Army even though the concert was canceled.
This year many families are struggling financially due to layoffs and hour reductions, he said.
“Christmas for a parent, when you’re giving something to your child, is about dignity,” he said. “Every parent wants to provide the best that they can for their kids, and many parents in this season, they can’t help what happened with their jobs and COVID and so forth, and this is our way of coming alongside and saying ‘we’re here with you, we care about you and we’ll get through this together one way or another,’” Green said.
The event drew a steady stream of visitors through the day, including Jim Chesnutt of Greenville, who said he got a thrill from giving back and knowing he was helping people.
“It’s obvious to me that the community is in big need this year more so than in the past, and when I heard what Gregg was doing and what Henry is doing, I wanted to be a part of making this a success so we could give back to the kids that really need help,” Chesnutt said.