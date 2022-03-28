...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS
PORTIONS OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA...
.Low humidity, gusty winds, and low fuel moisture will lead to a
high risk for rapid fire spread this afternoon.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
EDT THIS EVENING FOR DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER BEHAVIOR FOR PORTIONS
OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA...
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued
a Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger, which is in effect
from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Martin, Pitt and Greene.
* TIMING...Through early evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 50s.
* IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control in these
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph, relative
humidity values dropping to 20 to 25 percent, and drying ground
fuels will bring an increased fire danger to much of eastern North
Carolina again late this morning through early afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
The James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.
Listeners phoned in their support for children and raised $107,385 last week during the 25th annual Music for Miracles radiothon on 107.9 WNCT, organizers reported.
The donations bring the all-time giving for the fundraiser to more than $3.6 million over 25 years. All of the funds raised through Children’s Miracle Network events such as this directly support programs and services at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.
This year’s radiothon, held Thursday and Friday, included all of the Inner Banks Media radio stations. Talk 96.3 and 103.7, Groovin’ Oldies 94.1, and 94.3 The Game aired the broadcast at different times while 107.9 did so continuously. Listeners phoned in contributions or donated directly during the event.
“Doing two days of broadcasts gave us an opportunity to interact with the doctors, staff, and most importantly the kids who are served there,” said Henry Hinton, president, Inner Banks Media. “It is one of the highlights of our year in terms of our public service efforts. As is often the case when you do something like this, we were the ones who were blessed to have been part of it.”
Listeners every year manage to come through no matter what is happening in the world, said Rhonda James, director of development at Maynard Children’s Hospital.
"They are truly dedicated to making the lives of sick and injured children better," she said. "A special thank you to the children and their families who shared their inspirational stories about the care they received at Maynard Children’s Hospital.”
Children’s Miracle Network is a fundraising program of the Vidant Health Foundation. Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville serves children and their families living throughout a 29-county region in eastern North Carolina.