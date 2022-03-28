Progress - Vidant 3

The James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.

Listeners phoned in their support for children and raised $107,385 last week during the 25th annual Music for Miracles radiothon on 107.9 WNCT, organizers reported.

The donations bring the all-time giving for the fundraiser to more than $3.6 million over 25 years. All of the funds raised through Children’s Miracle Network events such as this directly support programs and services at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.

This year’s radiothon, held Thursday and Friday, included all of the Inner Banks Media radio stations. Talk 96.3 and 103.7, Groovin’ Oldies 94.1, and 94.3 The Game aired the broadcast at different times while 107.9 did so continuously. Listeners phoned in contributions or donated directly during the event.

“Doing two days of broadcasts gave us an opportunity to interact with the doctors, staff, and most importantly the kids who are served there,” said Henry Hinton, president, Inner Banks Media. “It is one of the highlights of our year in terms of our public service efforts. As is often the case when you do something like this, we were the ones who were blessed to have been part of it.”

Listeners every year manage to come through no matter what is happening in the world, said Rhonda James, director of development at Maynard Children’s Hospital.

"They are truly dedicated to making the lives of sick and injured children better," she said. "A special thank you to the children and their families who shared their inspirational stories about the care they received at Maynard Children’s Hospital.”

Children’s Miracle Network is a fundraising program of the Vidant Health Foundation. Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville serves children and their families living throughout a 29-county region in eastern North Carolina.

