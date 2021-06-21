CSX Transportation has scheduled will be conducting maintenance at several railroad crossings starting next week and continuing into July.
Southern Commercial Development, which provided traffic control and detour signage for CSX crossing closures, announced the following schedule for closures on Monday.
- The crossing at West 14th Street and Beatty Street, between Clark and Short street, will close about 6 a.m. on June 28 and reopen by 5 p.m. July 3 p.m.
- The crossing on West Main Street between Railroad Street and South Railroad Street in Winterville will close at 6 a.m. on July 6 and reopen by 5 p.m. July 10.
- The crossing on Third Street between East Avenue and West Avenue in Ayden will close at 6 a.m. on July 8 and reopen by 5 p.m. on July 13.
All the work will require total closure of the crossings, the announcement said, meaning no traffic will be allowed across the track until the work is complete at each location.
The closures will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes, the announcement said.
Schedules are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen conditions, the announcement said. Motorists should anticipate extended travel times and delays and avoid the closure area if possible.