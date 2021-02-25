CSX is scheduled to begin maintenance on two of its Greenville crossings next week.
The maintenance will close portions of Greenville Boulevard and West Fire Tower Road, according to a news release from the City of Greenville.
Work at the crossing on Greenville Boulevard located between Evans and Landmark streets is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and last two to five days.
Work at the crossing on West Fire Tower Road located between South Park Drive and Baywood Drive is scheduled to begin on Wednesday and last two to five days.
The schedules could be changed because of the weather.
The affected areas will be closed to motorists, and detour routes will be posted to divert traffic for the duration of the work.