Upcoming rain has canceled Thursday’s “Concert on the Common” but lifted a burn ban for 26 North Carolina counties including Pitt.
Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media, said Wednesday that the 80 percent chance of rain contributed to the decision to cancel the performance, which was set to showcase The Embers featuring Craig Woolard at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Greenville Town Common.
Hinton said that the Embers will be rescheduled for a later date. The group was set to kick off this year’s concert series. It would have been the band’s third time leading off summer concerts in Greenville.
The next concert is scheduled for June 10 featuring the band Night Moves.
While rain might have dampened the chance for outdoor music, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Newport said that it is crucial for the region, which has seen a decline in rainfall in recent months.
“We are still running a large deficit,” meteorologist Casey Dail said. “The rain we are expecting over the next 48 hours is expected to help tremendously as far as getting us back to normal.”
Compared to this time in previous years, Dail said the area has a rain deficit of 2 to 3 inches. While the beginning of the year had consistent rainfall, the last few months have seen drought conditions, she said.
With more rain coming into the region, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that a 26-county burn ban was lifted at 5 p.m. on Wednesday by the N.C. Forest Service. Pitt County had been under the same ban since May 24.
Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a news release that recent rainfall has decreased fire danger in eastern North Carolina.
“With more rain expected across the area through the weekend, we should see even more improvement,” Troxler said. “Still, residents should burn responsibly. Check for restrictions before burning, and make sure you have a valid permit. Check the weather, and never leave a debris fire unattended.”