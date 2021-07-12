The weather-related cancellation of the first Sunday in the Park concert since 2019 didn’t stop people from enjoying their outing to the Town Common.
As the 7 p.m. start time neared, and with no signs of instruments or sound equipment in sight, people finished their picnic dinners, enjoyed a breeze and temporary drop in humidity and chatted with friends.
Kelsy and Saige Wolfe had not attended earlier Sunday in the Park concerts but were anxious to get outside with their 3-week-old daughter, Alizah.
“We haven’t been doing much the last three weeks,” Kelsey Wolfe said. “We can’t really get her out because of how hot it’s been so we are really enjoying the weather.”
Even though heavy rain, heat and humidity marked most of the day on Sunday, evening temperatures around showtime were pleasant. Saige Wolfe said they planned to stay at the park, with or without music.
Greenville spokesman Brock Letchworth said Sunday that early afternoon rains prevented the band and vendors from setting up in time for the concert.
Although the cancellation was announced on the Greenville Recreation and Parks Facebook page, more than two dozen people still showed up.
Sam Hardy of Grimesland said he was disappointed that The Monitors, a longtime favorite of the Sunday in the Park series, wouldn’t be performing.
“I like the Monitors. And I’ve come here for years. Except last year, because of COVID-19,” Hardy said.
Dee and Barry Beckman and Carol and Steve Persch drove in from Bath.
“We came for the music. We are just ready to get out and enjoy and outdoor concert,” Dee Beckman said.
Steve Persch said they missed the series which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 36-mile trip wasn’t a total loss, Barry Beckman said because they had a great conversation.
The Sunday in the Park series continues next week with a performance by The British Invaders, which performs the music from the 1960s.