On the 153rd anniversary of the ratification of the 14th Amendment, advocates gathered in downtown Raleigh on Friday to seek a pardon for a Greenville man who they said did not receive due process or equal protection under the law.
Dontae Sharpe walked from the Pitt County Courthouse a free man on Aug. 23, 2019, after a years-long legal effort finally convinced a judge he deserved a new trial in the 1994 shooting death of George Radcliffe in west Greenville.
The Pitt County District Attorney’s office then announced it would not pursue the matter further, in part because of difficulties involved with resurrecting a case more than two decades after the crime, leading to Sharpe’s exoneration.
Sharpe, jailed and in prison for 25 years, is now an advocate for legal reform, his Journey for Justice Campaign being just one step in his greater mission to help people who share his plight, advocates said. As part of the effort, he has spoken to audiences across the country about his experiences, the need for advocacy and the importance of organizing to bring change to the legal justice system.
Sharpe joined supporters, activists and leaders of a half dozen social justice organizations during Friday’s rally at the state capitol. Civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II said that the issue of false incarceration is as important to reforming the criminal justice system as addressing police shootings. He remarked on the nationwide fervor that surrounded the murder of George Floyd last year.
“We got all kinds of people — governors, legislators who can’t wait to get to the mic to say oh how supportive they are of what happened to the killer of George Floyd, and their concern for Black Lives Matter,” Barber said. “I do not doubt that to some degree. But police killing is not the only way this system is killing black folks and poor folks.”
“What about when the same forces bury a man alive? We put George Floyd under the ground, but what about when you bury a man alive? When you kill him, you kill his life, kill his dreams and you think you have killed any possibility of him ever being able to rise up again? When you murder him through false incarceration, cover up, misconduct of a D.A., and do not even have a damn funeral? You celebrate it. ‘We got one’ and put him away … They killed Dontae while he was alive. He was supposed to die behind those bars.”
Sharpe thanked his legal team for their pursuit of a pardon on his behalf. He said he will continue to speak on behalf of others who have been falsely incarcerated regardless of the state’s ruling in his case.
“I want to thank Mr. Roy Cooper for pardoning all of those guys he pardoned,” Sharpe said of recent pardons by the governor of seven other wrongly convicted men. “I was glad when I saw it, but it also stirred me up to want mine. We all did what we were supposed to do and went through the system the way it is set up, filing motions and appeals and going up and down,” Sharpe said on Friday. “Then you get exonerated and, when you got exonerated, you are supposed to get pardoned. Some states have automatic pardons. North Carolina does not have that.
“I’m just here to put Mr. Cooper, this whole system, North Carolina on notice that I am going to keep right on talking, doing what I am doing, because there are guys we left in there behind us who are innocent.”
Sharpe praised the gathered attorneys from the Duke Innocence Project, an organization that works pro bono to represent incarcerated individuals like him.
After the public address, the group hand-delivered petitions calling for Sharpe’s pardon to representatives of the governor. Sharpe was visibly emotional on his walk to the state capitol building, which was streamed live on the internet. He was wearing a purple preacher’s stole given to him by Barber.
The two officials from Cooper’s office who accepted the petition were black. Barber asked that a white or Hispanic representative come to accept it as well, to showcase all of North Carolina.
“I am tired of this being a black-on-black thing,” Barber said before leading the assembly in a rendition of “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round.” He told the representatives that he did not wish to be “ugly,” only that he was “tired” of the issue being, as he perceived it, slanted exclusively toward the state’s treatment of people of color.
Cooper has recently granted a number of pardons to men who the courts determined were wrongly incarcerated. In June, Cooper granted one to Charles Ray Finch, 83, of Wilson, a former death row inmate who spent 43 years in prison for the killing of a shopkeeper. Like Sharpe, Finch was freed in 2019 after a wrongful murder conviction.
In April, Cooper granted a pardon to Darryl Howard of Durham, who was wrongly convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree arson in 1995. Howard served 22 years in prison. A judge vacated his conviction in 2016.
In December, Cooper pardoned Ronnie Long of Concord, who spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he did not commit. Long was in attendance at Friday’s event but did not speak.
Buncombe County residents Teddy Isbell, Kenneth Kagonyera, Damian Mills and Larry Williams Jr. were pardoned following what was determined a wrongful conviction for the 2000 murder of Walter Bowman during a home invasion in Fairview.
Attorney Teresa Newman said that, upon signing a pardon of innocence, Sharpe would be eligible for reparations in the form of $750,000 for his wrongful imprisonment.
Barber, former state NAACP president who now leads the national Poor People’s Campaign and Restorers of the Breach, said the organizations assembled on Friday are considering advocacy efforts for six more exonerated people who have yet to receive a pardon. He did not name them.