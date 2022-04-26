A rally for a 3-year-old Grifton boy killed by his father in 2012 was a key first step in growing public awareness about why legislation should be changed to educate authorities and protect victims of domestic violence, the boy’s mother and experts said.
Jesse Ray Adams was shot and killed by his father on July 13, 2012, at his home on 1072 Wiley Gaskins Road, Grifton. Adams’ father had joint custody of the child and called his estranged wife several times, pulling the trigger as she spoke to him on one phone and to law enforcement on another. He would then turn the gun on himself.
Jesse’s mom, Christy Melvin, said Saturday that, in those heartrending moments, she was steeled to make a change. For her, that has meant launching the Jesse Ray Adams Foundation to help champion what is proposed as Jesse’s Law in North Carolina.
“I hope to change laws pertaining to domestic violence in family court systems,” Melvin said. “We need to protect the kids in all of these divorce proceedings. The kids are basically fought (over) and it shouldn’t be that way. They should be in the best environment.”
Jesse’s Law would require judges, prosecutors and other authorities to receive grant-funded domestic violence training, particularly as it pertains to kids and what happens when a child ends up in the custody of an abusive parent or guardian.
Saturday’s rally at East Carolina University’s brought in speakers from across Pitt County as well as activities for kids, refreshments and tables providing literature to raise awareness. Kids, and adults, could pose with costumed princesses from ECU’s Moment of Magic chapter.
At the rally, the large television screen at the Main Campus Student Center showed a photo of Jesse. Melvin said that was special to her.
“I want to cry so bad, but I’m trying not to,” Melvin said. “It’s incredible. I feel amazing that all these people have shown up, that we have all of these community members behind us.”
Putting a face to a cause is an important step in making it relatable, according to Nicosia Davis, counseling services supervisor at the Center for Family Violence Prevention in Greenville.
“When we are talking one in four women or one in nine men, one in 15 children impacted daily by domestic violence, adding a face to it makes it more than just a number,” Davis said.
Melvin said her foundation has spoken with District 8 Rep. Kandie Smith about the legislation. She said those talks were productive and a great way to get the foundation’s foot in the door. The rally served as a jumping off point as well.
“We’ve gotten her all the information that she needs as far as contact information and other laws ... we are looking at to try bettering lives for these children,” Melvin said. “We just made it official, Jesse Ray Adams Foundation as a nonprofit foundation, and I am working on becoming a 501© with the federal government right now.
“We’re getting the word out there and it feels amazing. My baby’s name is not dying in vain. His name is living on.”
Legislation that advocates for victims would make bolster the work of counselors and others who fight domestic violence daily. “It is something we as an organization would love to see,” Davis said.
“It provides an aspect of education that forces people to look past what they think or set aside a bias they might have. People ask every day why they won’t leave and (training shows) a number of reasons why they won’t leave. Children are a very big part of that.”
For Melvin and the foundation, the next step would be to bring domestic violence education directly to schools to lessen its generational impact. Making kids and teens aware of what domestic violence is can make them more able to explain what they are seeing to authorities and hopefully break cycles of abuse, Melvin said.